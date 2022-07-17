EUGENE, Oregon (July 17) —— The following is the start list for the women’s 400m heats at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, on Sunday (17). There are six heats assembled for today and they are all blessed with talents, including Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Marileidy Paulino, the Olympic silver medalist and Stephenie Ann McPherson.

Miller-Uibo will begin her quest for a first outdoor championship gold medal when she races from heat one where she will take on American Kendall Ellis and Puerto Rico’s Gabby Scott. Read more: Men’s 400m start list for the heats on Day 3 – World Championships 2022

Meanwhile, Paulino, the silver medal winner behind the Bahamian in Tokyo last summer, has been drawn in the fourth heat and will line up against USA’s Lynna Irby. Paulino is coming off a blistering sub-49 seconds relay performance that helped the Dominican Republic take gold in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Elsewhere, Jamaica’s Olympic finalists McPherson and Candice McLeod start in heat two and heat six, respectively, their compatriot Charokee Young starts in the third heat, while USA champion Talitha Diggs is in heat five against Fiordaliza Cofil, who anchored the Dominican Republic to gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on Day one, Friday night.

Women’s 400m heats start list on Day 3

START LIST – HEAT 1

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 RSA Miranda Charlene COETZEE 51.5 51.5

3 AUT Susanne WALLI 51.52 52.13

4 PUR Gabby SCOTT 50.97 50.97

5 MEX Paola MORÁN 51.02 51.72

6 GUY Aliyah ABRAMS 51.13 51.17

7 BAH Shaunae MILLER-UIBO 48.36 49.91

8 USA Kendall ELLIS 49.99 50.35

START LIST – HEAT 2

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 NED Lieke KLAVER 50.8 50.8

3 BRA Tabata VITORINO 51.99 51.99

4 JAM Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON 49.34 50.49

5 ZAM Niddy MINGILISHI 51.76 51.76

6 POR Cátia AZEVEDO 50.59 51.24

7 GBR Nicole YEARGIN 50.96 51.32

8 POL Natalia KACZMAREK 50.16 50.16

START LIST – HEAT 3

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 NED Eveline SAALBERG 51.22 51.22

3 BEL Camille LAUS 51.49 51.77

4 JAM Charokee YOUNG 49.87 49.87

5 LTU Modesta Justė MORAUSKAITĖ 50.49 50.49

6 BAR Sada WILLIAMS 50.11 50.74

7 GBR Ama PIPI 51.08 51.31

8 IRL Sophie BECKER 51.83 51.83

START LIST – HEAT 4

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 IRL Rhasidat ADELEKE 50.7 50.7

3 LAT Gunta VAIČULE 51.37 51.93

4 DOM Marileidy PAULINO 49.2 49.49

5 CAN Lauren GALE 51.3 51.3

6 USA Lynna IRBY 49.8 50.67

7 SLO Anita HORVAT 51.22 51.94

8 NGR Imaobong Nse UKO 51.24 51.24

START LIST – HEAT 5

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

2 BEL Naomi VAN DEN BROECK 51.73 51.73

3 USA Talitha DIGGS 49.99 49.99

4 CAN Aiyanna STIVERNE 51.21 51.21

5 SUI Silke LEMMENS 52.01 52.01

6 CUB Roxana GÓMEZ 49.71 50.93

7 DOM Fiordaliza COFIL 50.38 50.38

8 ITA Alice MANGIONE 51.47 51.47

START LIST – HEAT 6

ORDER COUNTRY ATHLETE PB SB

1 JAM Candice MCLEOD 49.51 50.29

2 MAS Shereen VALLABOUY 52.68 52.68

3 BRA Tiffani MARINHO 51.51 51.51

4 NZL Rosie ELLIOTT 52.59 52.59

5 CAN Natassha MCDONALD 50.91 51.65

6 GBR Victoria OHURUOGU 51.05 51.05

7 POL Anna KIEŁBASIŃSKA 50.28 50.28

8 CZE Lada VONDROVÁ 51.13 51.13