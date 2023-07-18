The following is the order of event schedule for the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday (18). This meeting is the penultimate event in this season’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, and you can watch all the live action on the World Athletics YouTube page.

Today’s schedule will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET with the men’s Hammer Throw event, while the live two-hour live stream of the meeting, will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel – starting at 11:00 with the women’s 400m hurdles.

Also in the early session is the women’s long jump at 9:40 a.m. ET, while the official opening of the 2023 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial meeting will get underway at 10:20 a.m. You can also follow live results and updates here, while the official start lists and heat sheets are also available.

Several world and Olympic champions, including the likes of Shericka Jackson, Steven Gardiner, Ryan Crouser, Daniel Stahl, Tobi Amusan, Wojciech Nowicki, Miltiadis Tentoglou, and Kristjan Ceh, plus young talents such as Sha’Carri Richardson and Erriyon Knighton are among the featured athletes competing in Hungary as part of their respective preparations for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial Schedule

Eastern Standard Time: