Several global medalists will make the quick turnaround to compete at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday (18), and you can watch live streaming coverage of this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Among the featured athletes set to compete in Hungary are the likes of world record holders Ryan Crouser and Tobi Amusan, as well as world champions Shericka Jackson, and Kristjan Ceh, Olympic champions Daniel Stahl, Miltiadis Tentoglou and Steven Gardiner, Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell, plus a host of other stars, such as Sha’Carri Richardson and Erriyon Knighton.

Where to watch the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial live stream?

Viewers around the world can watch a two-hour live stream of the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial meeting, but please note that not all of the territories will have access to the stream via the World Athletics YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 17:15 local time or 11:15 a.m. ET. Live results, schedule and start lists

For the fans in the United States, FloSports (FloTrack / MileSplit) will provide the live exclusive stream, but you will need to be a FloSports subscriber. If you are not already a subscriber, please click here

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below.

Super Sport (GSL1 / LIYU / SSME / VR3 / VR3A) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe
Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos
DirecTV (VC 618/1618) Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
T Sports (TV and digital) Bangladesh
Arena Sport (AP3) Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
ESPN (Star+) Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
SPOTV (SPOTV2) Brunei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand
CBC (digital channels) Canada
Arena Sport (AS1) Croatia
Czech TV (live on ceskatelevize.cz/sport and from 22:30 CEST on CT Sport) Czech Republic
Viaplay Denmark
MTV (CMore Sport 1) Finland
Cosmote (COSMOTE Sport7HD) Greece
MTVA Hungary
Viaplay Iceland
Viacom18 (Sports18 – 1 + Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema) India
Sport 5 (5PLUS) Israel
Sky (Sky Sport Arena) Italy
Ziggo Sport (Ziggo Sport & Ziggo Sport Select) Netherlands
Viaplay (V sport + and Viaplay) Norway
Polsat (Polsat Sport) Poland
SPORT.TV (SPORT.TV6) Portugal
Match TV (ARENA) Russia
JOJ TV (TV JOJ Sport) Slovakia
Arena Sport (AS1) Slovenia
TVE (live on RTVE Play and delayed on Teledeporte) Spain
Viaplay (Viasat Sport Extra) Sweden
Swiss Sport TV Switzerland
ELTA (ELTA SPORTS 2) Taiwan
Poverkhnost (Sport 1) Ukraine
Viaplay (Viaplay Sports 1) United Kingdom
FloSports (FloTrack / MileSplit) USA

