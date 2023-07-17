Several global medalists will make the quick turnaround to compete at the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday (18), and you can watch live streaming coverage of this World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

Among the featured athletes set to compete in Hungary are the likes of world record holders Ryan Crouser and Tobi Amusan, as well as world champions Shericka Jackson, and Kristjan Ceh, Olympic champions Daniel Stahl, Miltiadis Tentoglou and Steven Gardiner, Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell, plus a host of other stars, such as Sha’Carri Richardson and Erriyon Knighton.

Where to watch the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial live stream?

Viewers around the world can watch a two-hour live stream of the 2023 Gyulai Istvan Memorial meeting, but please note that not all of the territories will have access to the stream via the World Athletics YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 17:15 local time or 11:15 a.m. ET. Live results, schedule and start lists

For the fans in the United States, FloSports (FloTrack / MileSplit) will provide the live exclusive stream, but you will need to be a FloSports subscriber. If you are not already a subscriber, please click here

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below.