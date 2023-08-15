LIMA (August 15) – Lima, initially stepping back in April due to political turmoil and natural calamities, has been reinstated as the host city for the Under-20 Athletics World Championships next year.

The unrest began when the country’s former leader, Pedro Castillo, was ousted from the presidential office and subsequently imprisoned, sparking massive protests which resulted in the unfortunate demise of over 60 citizens.

Read more: Shawnti Jackson sets 200m record at Pan American U20 Championships

Additionally, in March, Cyclone Yaku wreaked havoc in Peru’s northern region. The catastrophic event led to torrential downpours that buried cars, homes, and sadly, claimed at least six lives.

World Athletics, in their recent statement, shed light on the improved conditions in the country, particularly in Lima.

They said, “With the situation having stabilized in Lima and bolstered by the Peruvian government’s full support, the Peruvian Federation has asserted its capability to host the event.”

Mark your calendars as the championships are set to take place from August 26 to 31, 2024, staying true to its original timeline.

Hayward Field To Host 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships

Meanwhile, World Athletics had announced that the 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships will be held in Eugene, Oregon. The junior championships is retuning the states, having first played host in 2014 and also welcomed athletes for last summer’s World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene.

“Hayward Magic inspires amazing performances on the track, generates meaningful collaborations in our research facilities and classrooms, and energises fans, alumni and friends the world over,” said University of Oregon President Karl Scholz.

“We look forward to welcoming young athletes from around the globe to the University of Oregon.”

In the meantime, Tracktown USA CEO Michael Reilly added: “TrackTown USA is ecstatic to once again partner with USATF and the University of Oregon in welcoming the global track and field family to our Eugene and Springfield communities.

“Hayward Field will serve as the perfect theatre for showcasing the sport’s emerging talent. This event will continue building the legacy from WCH Oregon22, and further our ongoing commitment to serving the world’s best athletes.”