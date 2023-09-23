CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Sept. 23) — At the 2023 Virginia Invitational College and Open cross country meet, Drew Bosley clinched the individual 8000m title, clocking in at 23:20.3, while his team, No. 1 Northern Arizona, secured the men’s team championship with 71 points. The event took place on Saturday at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville.

Drew Bosley starts slowly, finishes strong

Bosley adopted a conservative pace in the initial 1k, later joining the lead pack and trailing Lumberjacks teammate Colin Sahlman after the 2k mark. He held his pace steady before seizing the lead after the 7k mark, ultimately winning with ease.

Parker Wolfe of North Carolina, who briefly led the race through 7k, finished second at 23:23.1. Ky Robinson of Stanford, another brief race leader in the latter stages, followed him with a time of 23:29.4, Joey Nokes of BYU at 23:30.5, and Rocky Hansen of Wake Forest, who completed the top five at 23:30.9.

Northern Arizona dominates 2023 Virginia Invitational team standings

In the Virginia Invitational team standings, No. 3 BYU took second place with 101 points, while No. 6 North Carolina came in third with 157 points. No. 11-ranked Syracuse and the 12th-ranked Villanova rounded out the top five with 167 and 169 points, respectively.

Contributing to Northern Arizona’s win were Theo Quax, who finished sixth at 23:31.3; Santiago Prosser, 17th at 23:41.6; Kang Nyoak, 22nd at 23:43.7; and Corey Gorgas, who finished three spots behind his teammate at 23:44.8.

The competition saw 23 teams field scoring squads. Columbia found itself at the bottom of the rankings with 648 points.

Host team and No. 10 Virginia secured a seventh-place finish with 214 points, No. 4 Stanford was ninth, and the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes landed outside the top 10, finishing 12th with 318 points.

Virginia Invitational Men’s Results

Men’s 8K Run CC Individual Results

PLACE ATHLETE 8000M TIME PACE 1 Drew Bosley 23:20.3 2:42.7 2 Parker Wolfe 23:23.1 2:45.5 +2.9 3 Ky Robinson 23:29.4 2:51.5 +9.1 4 Joey Nokes 23:30.5 2:47.7 +10.2 5 Rocky Hansen 23:30.9 2:47.1 +10.6 6 Theo Quax 23:31.3 2:44.2 +11.1 7 Liam Murphy 23:32.2 2:42.8 +12.0 8 Alex Phillip 23:33.0 2:49.1 +12.7 9 Florian LePallec 23:35.9 2:52.3 +15.7 10 Luke Houser 23:36.8 2:46.8 +16.5 11 Haftu Strintzos 23:36.9 2:51.9 +16.7 12 Marco Langon 23:37.4 2:48.2 +17.2 13 Gary Martin 23:38.6 2:49.5 +18.3 14 Aidan Troutner 23:40.3 2:52.3 +20.1 15 Sean Maison 23:40.7 2:47.1 +20.5 16 Nickolas Scudder 23:40.8 2:47.6 +20.6 17 Santiago Prosser 23:41.6 2:54.0 +21.4 18 Luke Combs 23:42.0 2:52.4 +21.8 19 Paul O’Donnell 23:42.3 2:51.6 +22.1 20 Ethan Strand 23:42.6 2:49.2 +22.4 21 Taha Er Raouy 23:43.1 2:52.8 +22.9 22 Kang Nyoak 23:43.7 2:56.0 +23.5 23 Said Mechaal 23:44.0 2:54.6 +23.8 24 Austin Vancil 23:44.3 2:50.1 +24.0 25 Corey Gorgas 23:44.8 2:48.1 +24.6

Virginia Invitational team standings