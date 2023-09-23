CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Sept. 23) — At the 2023 Virginia Invitational College and Open cross country meet, Drew Bosley clinched the individual 8000m title, clocking in at 23:20.3, while his team, No. 1 Northern Arizona, secured the men’s team championship with 71 points. The event took place on Saturday at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville.
Drew Bosley starts slowly, finishes strong
Bosley adopted a conservative pace in the initial 1k, later joining the lead pack and trailing Lumberjacks teammate Colin Sahlman after the 2k mark. He held his pace steady before seizing the lead after the 7k mark, ultimately winning with ease.
Parker Wolfe of North Carolina, who briefly led the race through 7k, finished second at 23:23.1. Ky Robinson of Stanford, another brief race leader in the latter stages, followed him with a time of 23:29.4, Joey Nokes of BYU at 23:30.5, and Rocky Hansen of Wake Forest, who completed the top five at 23:30.9.
Read more: How to follow 2023 Cowboy Jamboree meeting?
Northern Arizona dominates 2023 Virginia Invitational team standings
In the Virginia Invitational team standings, No. 3 BYU took second place with 101 points, while No. 6 North Carolina came in third with 157 points. No. 11-ranked Syracuse and the 12th-ranked Villanova rounded out the top five with 167 and 169 points, respectively.
Contributing to Northern Arizona’s win were Theo Quax, who finished sixth at 23:31.3; Santiago Prosser, 17th at 23:41.6; Kang Nyoak, 22nd at 23:43.7; and Corey Gorgas, who finished three spots behind his teammate at 23:44.8.
The competition saw 23 teams field scoring squads. Columbia found itself at the bottom of the rankings with 648 points.
Host team and No. 10 Virginia secured a seventh-place finish with 214 points, No. 4 Stanford was ninth, and the No. 7 Colorado Buffaloes landed outside the top 10, finishing 12th with 318 points.
Virginia Invitational Men’s Results
Men’s 8K Run CC Individual Results
|PLACE
|ATHLETE
|8000M
|TIME
|PACE
|1
|Drew Bosley
|23:20.3
|2:42.7
|2
|Parker Wolfe
|23:23.1
|2:45.5
|+2.9
|3
|Ky Robinson
|23:29.4
|2:51.5
|+9.1
|4
|Joey Nokes
|23:30.5
|2:47.7
|+10.2
|5
|Rocky Hansen
|23:30.9
|2:47.1
|+10.6
|6
|Theo Quax
|23:31.3
|2:44.2
|+11.1
|7
|Liam Murphy
|23:32.2
|2:42.8
|+12.0
|8
|Alex Phillip
|23:33.0
|2:49.1
|+12.7
|9
|Florian LePallec
|23:35.9
|2:52.3
|+15.7
|10
|Luke Houser
|23:36.8
|2:46.8
|+16.5
|11
|Haftu Strintzos
|23:36.9
|2:51.9
|+16.7
|12
|Marco Langon
|23:37.4
|2:48.2
|+17.2
|13
|Gary Martin
|23:38.6
|2:49.5
|+18.3
|14
|Aidan Troutner
|23:40.3
|2:52.3
|+20.1
|15
|Sean Maison
|23:40.7
|2:47.1
|+20.5
|16
|Nickolas Scudder
|23:40.8
|2:47.6
|+20.6
|17
|Santiago Prosser
|23:41.6
|2:54.0
|+21.4
|18
|Luke Combs
|23:42.0
|2:52.4
|+21.8
|19
|Paul O’Donnell
|23:42.3
|2:51.6
|+22.1
|20
|Ethan Strand
|23:42.6
|2:49.2
|+22.4
|21
|Taha Er Raouy
|23:43.1
|2:52.8
|+22.9
|22
|Kang Nyoak
|23:43.7
|2:56.0
|+23.5
|23
|Said Mechaal
|23:44.0
|2:54.6
|+23.8
|24
|Austin Vancil
|23:44.3
|2:50.1
|+24.0
|25
|Corey Gorgas
|23:44.8
|2:48.1
|+24.6
Click here for full results of the men’s 8000m race
Virginia Invitational team standings
|PLACE
|TEAM
|Points
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|(6)
|(7)
|1
|Northern Arizona
|71
|8
|1
|6
|17
|22
|(33)
|(119)
|2
|BYU
|101
|1
|4
|14
|26
|27
|(55)
|(65)
|3
|North Carolina
|157
|23
|2
|8
|20
|37
|(133)
|(134)
|4
|Syracuse
|167
|7
|19
|31
|35
|38
|(99)
|(126)
|5
|Villanova
|169
|1
|7
|11
|12
|59
|(129)
|(131)
|6
|Air Force
|189
|5
|15
|18
|36
|43
|(100)
|(120)
|7
|Virginia
|214
|15
|13
|29
|41
|53
|(86)
|(96)
|8
|Butler
|259
|22
|9
|45
|47
|52
|(130)
|(140)
|9
|Stanford
|275
|1
|3
|46
|62
|75
|(108)
|(116)
|10
|Eastern Kentucky
|284
|10
|21
|48
|51
|69
|(118)
|(138)
|11
|Wake Forest
|288
|9
|5
|57
|61
|67
|(104)
|(112)
|12
|Colorado
|318
|22
|24
|39
|74
|76
|(113)
|(115)
|13
|Iowa State
|336
|28
|23
|64
|72
|84
|(103)
|(121)
|14
|Michigan
|344
|3
|28
|32
|81
|101
|(145)
|(153)
|15
|Princeton
|353
|8
|54
|56
|73
|79
|(109)
|(114)
|16
|Utah State
|364
|7
|40
|63
|71
|83
|(125)
|(143)
|17
|Washington
|376
|17
|10
|34
|68
|127
|(155)
|(156)
|18
|Duke
|454
|12
|42
|94
|97
|110
|(144)
|(152)
|19
|Navy
|468
|5
|49
|82
|87
|122
|(128)
|(148)
|20
|Charlotte
|468
|15
|16
|70
|123
|124
|(135)
|(141)
|21
|Providence
|489
|13
|58
|60
|66
|147
|(158)
|(159)
|22
|Georgetown
|494
|11
|50
|85
|88
|132
|(139)
|(142)
|23
|Columbia
|648
|15
|92
|117
|136
|149
|(154)
|(157)