Faith Kipyegon and Roshawn Clarke world records ratified

MONACO — The respective world record performances by Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and Roshawn Clarke of Jamaica have officially been confirmed. World Athletics ratified Kipyegon's world mile record of 4:07.64 and Clarke's world U20 400m hurdles record of 47.34, both set earlier this year.

A Year of Records for Faith Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon set three world records in 2023, including a 4:07.64 mile in Monaco on July 21. She also clocked 3:49.11 for 1500m in Florence and 14:05.20 for 5000m in Paris.

Her mile record in Monaco surpassed the previous record of 4:12.33 set by Sifan Hassan on the same track on July 12, 2019 (Source: World Athletics).

Roshawn Clarke's Meteoric Rise

Roshawn Clarke set a world U20 400m hurdles record of 47.34 in Budapest on August 21, 2023. At the start of the year, his personal best stood at 49.35. He broke this PB multiple times, including clocking 48.91 and 47.85 at the senior Jamaican Championships in July.

His 47.34 time in Budapest would have been good enough for gold at many past editions of the championships.

Both athletes, along with several of the world's best are currently on offseason break ahead of ahead another well-anticipated season in 2024, featuring the Paris Olympic Games next summer.