Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 Results: Chematot, Shilima secure titles

Mike Chematot of Kenya and Aberash Shilima of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s titles at the Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 in Madrid, Spain on Sunday 7 April. The following is the list of highlighted results from the event, part of the 2024 World Athletics Label Road Races.

On the women’s side, Ethiopian Shilima held off a pair of Kenyans to secure the victory in a time of 1:08:31, beating Beatrice Nyaboke Begi (KEN) who ran 1:09:57 for second place and teammate Vivian Jerotich (KEN), third in a time of 1:10:08.

Meanwhile, the top non-African finisher in the race was Citlali Cristian Moscote of Mexico who clocked a time of 1:11:19 for fifth place.

The men’s race, in the meantime, went to Mike Chematot, who clocked a time of 1:01:07 to beat Uganda’s Ezekiel Mutai (1:01:20) and another Kenyan runner, Esphond Cheruiyot (1:01:24). There were other Kenyan athletes in the top 10, as Amon Kiptoo ran 1:01:30 for 4th place, while Cleophas Kibet (1:01:57), David Kiplagat (1:02:12), and Peter Wanjiru (1:02:50) were 5th through 7th.

Brazil’s Gustavo Barros de Souza in 9th was the top non-African finisher with a time of 1:06:18, while the top Spanish finisher today was Ayad Lamdassem in 10th place, at 1:06:45.

Women’s Half Marathon Results

  1. Aberash Shilima (ETH) – 1:08:31
  2. Beatrice Nyaboke Begi (KEN) – 1:09:57
  3. Vivian Jerotich (KEN) – 1:10:08
  4. Annet Chemengich Chelangat (UGA) – 1:11:07
  5. Citlali Cristian Moscote (MEX) – 1:11:19
  6. Jackline Chelal (KEN) – 1:11:47
  7. Caroline Biwott (KEN) – 1:12:19
  8. Amina Bettiche (ALG) – 1:13:21
  9. Clara Simal (ESP) – 1:16:53
  10. Elena Belda (ESP) – 1:18:44
  11. Cristina Maria Giurcanu (ESP) – 1:19:28
  12. Jennifer Elvin (IRL) – 1:21:12
  13. Mariana Cantero (ESP) – 1:22:11
  14. Juho-kusti Sivosavi (FIN) – 1:22:52
  15. Gemma Arnau (ESP) – 1:23:29
  16. Emma Weber (ESP) – 1:25:29
  17. Nuria Ochando (ESP) – 1:25:45
  18. María Albalá (ESP) – 1:25:53
  19. Maria García (ESP) – 1:26:09

Men’s Half Marathon Results

  1. Mike Chematot (KEN) – 1:01:07
  2. Ezekiel Mutai (UGA) – 1:01:20
  3. Esphond Cheruiyot (KEN) – 1:01:24
  4. Amon Kiptoo (KEN) – 1:01:30
  5. Cleophas Kibet (KEN) – 1:01:57
  6. David Kiplagat (KEN) – 1:02:12
  7. Peter Wanjiru (KEN) – 1:02:50
  8. Abe Gashahun (ETH) – 1:05:04
  9. Gustavo Barros de Souza (BRA) – 1:06:18
  10. Ayad Lamdassem (ESP) – 1:06:45
  11. Andrés Sarta (ESP) – 1:07:58
  12. Theodor Berre Jacobsen (NOR) – 1:08:30
  13. Francisco de Leon Rodriguez (ESP) – 1:08:32
  14. Javier Rosado Sanz (ESP) – 1:08:34
  15. Francisco Javier Martinez Fernandez (ESP) – 1:08:47
  16. David Martinez (ESP) – 1:09:23
  17. Antonio Moreira (POR) – 1:09:25
  18. Héctor Varona (ESP) – 1:09:53
  19. Florencio Arroba (ESP) – 1:10:36
  20. José Carlos Moran (ESP) – 1:10:38
  21. José Manuel Martínez (ESP) – 1:10:59
  22. Alejandro Arias (ESP) – 1:11:02
  23. Sam Brown-Araujo (GBR) – 1:11:49
