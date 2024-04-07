Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 Results: Chematot, Shilima secure titles

Mike Chematot of Kenya and Aberash Shilima of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s titles at the Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 in Madrid, Spain on Sunday 7 April. The following is the list of highlighted results from the event, part of the 2024 World Athletics Label Road Races.

On the women’s side, Ethiopian Shilima held off a pair of Kenyans to secure the victory in a time of 1:08:31, beating Beatrice Nyaboke Begi (KEN) who ran 1:09:57 for second place and teammate Vivian Jerotich (KEN), third in a time of 1:10:08.

Meanwhile, the top non-African finisher in the race was Citlali Cristian Moscote of Mexico who clocked a time of 1:11:19 for fifth place.

The men’s race, in the meantime, went to Mike Chematot, who clocked a time of 1:01:07 to beat Uganda’s Ezekiel Mutai (1:01:20) and another Kenyan runner, Esphond Cheruiyot (1:01:24). There were other Kenyan athletes in the top 10, as Amon Kiptoo ran 1:01:30 for 4th place, while Cleophas Kibet (1:01:57), David Kiplagat (1:02:12), and Peter Wanjiru (1:02:50) were 5th through 7th.

Brazil’s Gustavo Barros de Souza in 9th was the top non-African finisher with a time of 1:06:18, while the top Spanish finisher today was Ayad Lamdassem in 10th place, at 1:06:45.

Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 Results

Women’s Half Marathon Results

Aberash Shilima (ETH) – 1:08:31 Beatrice Nyaboke Begi (KEN) – 1:09:57 Vivian Jerotich (KEN) – 1:10:08 Annet Chemengich Chelangat (UGA) – 1:11:07 Citlali Cristian Moscote (MEX) – 1:11:19 Jackline Chelal (KEN) – 1:11:47 Caroline Biwott (KEN) – 1:12:19 Amina Bettiche (ALG) – 1:13:21 Clara Simal (ESP) – 1:16:53 Elena Belda (ESP) – 1:18:44 Cristina Maria Giurcanu (ESP) – 1:19:28 Jennifer Elvin (IRL) – 1:21:12 Mariana Cantero (ESP) – 1:22:11 Juho-kusti Sivosavi (FIN) – 1:22:52 Gemma Arnau (ESP) – 1:23:29 Emma Weber (ESP) – 1:25:29 Nuria Ochando (ESP) – 1:25:45 María Albalá (ESP) – 1:25:53 Maria García (ESP) – 1:26:09

Men’s Half Marathon Results