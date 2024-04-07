Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 Results: Chematot, Shilima secure titles

Mike Chematot of Kenya and Aberash Shilima of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s titles at the Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 in Madrid, Spain on Sunday 7 April. The following is the list of highlighted results from the event, part of the 2024 World Athletics Label Road Races.
On the women’s side, Ethiopian Shilima held off a pair of Kenyans to secure the victory in a time of 1:08:31, beating Beatrice Nyaboke Begi (KEN) who ran 1:09:57 for second place and teammate Vivian Jerotich (KEN), third in a time of 1:10:08.
Meanwhile, the top non-African finisher in the race was Citlali Cristian Moscote of Mexico who clocked a time of 1:11:19 for fifth place.
The men’s race, in the meantime, went to Mike Chematot, who clocked a time of 1:01:07 to beat Uganda’s Ezekiel Mutai (1:01:20) and another Kenyan runner, Esphond Cheruiyot (1:01:24). There were other Kenyan athletes in the top 10, as Amon Kiptoo ran 1:01:30 for 4th place, while Cleophas Kibet (1:01:57), David Kiplagat (1:02:12), and Peter Wanjiru (1:02:50) were 5th through 7th.
Brazil’s Gustavo Barros de Souza in 9th was the top non-African finisher with a time of 1:06:18, while the top Spanish finisher today was Ayad Lamdassem in 10th place, at 1:06:45.
Movistar Madrid Medio Maratón 2024 Results
Women’s Half Marathon Results
- Aberash Shilima (ETH) – 1:08:31
- Beatrice Nyaboke Begi (KEN) – 1:09:57
- Vivian Jerotich (KEN) – 1:10:08
- Annet Chemengich Chelangat (UGA) – 1:11:07
- Citlali Cristian Moscote (MEX) – 1:11:19
- Jackline Chelal (KEN) – 1:11:47
- Caroline Biwott (KEN) – 1:12:19
- Amina Bettiche (ALG) – 1:13:21
- Clara Simal (ESP) – 1:16:53
- Elena Belda (ESP) – 1:18:44
- Cristina Maria Giurcanu (ESP) – 1:19:28
- Jennifer Elvin (IRL) – 1:21:12
- Mariana Cantero (ESP) – 1:22:11
- Juho-kusti Sivosavi (FIN) – 1:22:52
- Gemma Arnau (ESP) – 1:23:29
- Emma Weber (ESP) – 1:25:29
- Nuria Ochando (ESP) – 1:25:45
- María Albalá (ESP) – 1:25:53
- Maria García (ESP) – 1:26:09
Men’s Half Marathon Results
- Mike Chematot (KEN) – 1:01:07
- Ezekiel Mutai (UGA) – 1:01:20
- Esphond Cheruiyot (KEN) – 1:01:24
- Amon Kiptoo (KEN) – 1:01:30
- Cleophas Kibet (KEN) – 1:01:57
- David Kiplagat (KEN) – 1:02:12
- Peter Wanjiru (KEN) – 1:02:50
- Abe Gashahun (ETH) – 1:05:04
- Gustavo Barros de Souza (BRA) – 1:06:18
- Ayad Lamdassem (ESP) – 1:06:45
- Andrés Sarta (ESP) – 1:07:58
- Theodor Berre Jacobsen (NOR) – 1:08:30
- Francisco de Leon Rodriguez (ESP) – 1:08:32
- Javier Rosado Sanz (ESP) – 1:08:34
- Francisco Javier Martinez Fernandez (ESP) – 1:08:47
- David Martinez (ESP) – 1:09:23
- Antonio Moreira (POR) – 1:09:25
- Héctor Varona (ESP) – 1:09:53
- Florencio Arroba (ESP) – 1:10:36
- José Carlos Moran (ESP) – 1:10:38
- José Manuel Martínez (ESP) – 1:10:59
- Alejandro Arias (ESP) – 1:11:02
- Sam Brown-Araujo (GBR) – 1:11:49