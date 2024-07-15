Top results from the 2024 Boilermaker Road Race 15k results

Kenyan runners dominated the 2024 Boilermaker Road Race over 15k in Utica, New York, on Sunday (14) with Grace Loibach Nawowuna and John Korir securing the victories in the respective women’s and men’s races.

On the men’s side, John Korir clocked in at a time of 42:11 to win the men’s 15K road race, defeating Ethiopia’s Jemal Mekonen, who ended second at 42:19 and another Kenyan runner, Wesley Kiptoo, who finished third with a time of 43:13.

The top American finisher was Abbabiya Simbassa, grabbing an 8th place finish with a time of 43:54.

In a closely contest women’s race, Grace Loibach Nawowuna ran 49:18 for victory and just edged out her compatriot in leading a Kenya clean sweep of the podium, as Emmaculate Anyango Achol grabbed second in 49:18 and Cynthia Jerotich, third with 49:21.

Annamaria Kostarellis was the top USA finisher in 8th with a time of 50:19, while Jackie Gaughan crossed the line 10th in a time of 50:37. Annie Heffernan (52:29), Gabrielle Orie (52:36) and Paige Wood (53:17) also finished in the top 15.

2024 Boilermaker Road Race over 15k results

Men’s 15 Kilometres Road:

1. John Korir (KEN) – 42:11:00

2. Jemal Mekonen (ETH) – 42:19:00

3. Wesley Kiptoo (KEN) – 43:13:00

4. Yemane Haileselassie (ERI) – 43:23:00

5. Boniface Kibiwott (KEN) – 43:27:00

6. Edmond Kipngetich (KEN) – 43:36:00

7. Peter Mwaniki Njeru (KEN) – 43:41:00

8. Abbabiya Simbassa (USA) – 43:54:00

9. Ali Abdilmana (ETH) – 44:37:00

10. Dennis Kibet Kitiyo (KEN) – 44:41:00

11. Sisay Fekadu (ETH) – 44:42:00

12. Matt Baxter (NZL) – 45:06:00

13. Andrew Bowman (USA) – 45:49:00

14. Afewerki Zeru (USA) – 45:57:00

15. Tristan Woodfine (CAN) – 45:57:00

16. Jack Aho (USA) – 46:05:00

17. Samuel Morse (USA) – 47:16:00

18. Jorge Castelblanco (PAN) – 47:30:00

19. Scott Loforte (USA) – 47:31:00

20. Seth Slavin (USA) – 47:42:00

21. Paul O’Donnell (IRL) – 47:56:00

22. Nadir Yusuf (USA) – 48:09:00

23. Stephen Paddock (USA) – 48:10:00

24. Abdi Abdirahman (USA) – 48:21:00

25. Alex Corbett (USA) – 48:25:00

26. James Withers (USA) – 48:30:00

27. Castronuovo Vinny (USA) – 48:47:00

28. Rob Napolitano (PUR) – 48:56:00

29. Stephen Rathbun (USA) – 48:58:00

30. Lamech Mosotoi Mokono (KEN) – 49:06:00

31. Brennan Root (USA) – 49:10:00

32. Billy Ulrich (USA) – 49:23:00

33. Jared Burdick (USA) – 49:27:00

34. Steve Soprano (USA) – 49:32:00

35. Andrew Dionne (USA) – 49:41:00

36. Jordon Hoffmann (USA) – 49:58:00

Women’s 15 Kilometres Road Final:

1. Grace Loibach Nawowuna (KEN) – 49:18:00

2. Emmaculate Anyango Achol (KEN) – 49:18:00

3. Cynthia Jerotich (KEN) – 49:21:00

4. Mestawut Fikir (ETH) – 49:38:00

5. Jesca Chelangat (KEN) – 49:39:00

6. Kasanesh Baze (ETH) – 50:10:00

7. Bontu Edao Rebitu (BRN) – 50:12:00

8. Annamaria Kostarellis (USA) – 50:19:00

9. Vicoty Chepngeno (KEN) – 50:22:00

10. Jackie Gaughan (USA) – 50:37:00

11. Sarah Naibei (KEN) – 51:56:00

12. Annie Heffernan (USA) – 52:29:00

13. Gabrielle Orie (USA) – 52:36:00

14. Paige Wood (USA) – 53:17:00

15. Aynalem Woldemichael (ETH) – 55:58:00

16. Katie Sherron (USA) – 56:01:00

17. Lauren Philbrook (USA) – 56:20:00

18. Kylynn McKinley (USA) – 56:48:00

19. Tricia Longo (USA) – 57:09:00

20. Karen Bertasso-Hughes (USA) – 57:36:00

21. Annalise Davis (USA) – 58:23:00

22. Kyleen Brady (USA) – 58:18:00

23. Kerry Flower (USA) – 58:18:00

24. Lucy Brash (USA) – 58:43:00

25. Jennifer Selig Boerner (USA) – 59:05:00

26. Kelly Fisher (USA) – 59:17:00