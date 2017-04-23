How To Follow 2017 London Marathon Live

The 37th edition of the London Marathon sees track legend Kenenisa Bekele among the star names in a stellar elite men’s field, while Mary Keitany is one of the favourites in the elite women’s race.

With more Guinness World Records set to fall, the 2017 race promises to be one of the best yet.

From the elite races to the fundraisers and fun runners, make sure you do not miss any of the action with our how to watch guide…

Timings

The day kicks off at 08:40 with the Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon starting at Old Billingsgate – the event consists of a series of three-mile races for different youth categories.

The official start times for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday 23 April are:

08:55 – London 2017 World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup in association with the Virgin Money London Marathon elite wheelchair race

09:00 – London 2017 World Para Athletics Marathon World Cup (ambulant athletes)

09:15 – Virgin Money London Marathon for Elite Women

10:00 – Elite Men and the British Athletics and England Athletics Championships for Men and Women and the Virgin Money London Marathon Mass Start

A specially formulated real-time pace guide will also help you to keep track of your favourite runners.

On iPhone and android

The official 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon app, powered by TCS, is available to download for iPhone and android.

You will be able to use the app to track your runner(s) on Race Day – the app will update automatically when your runner crosses the Start Line and at every subsequent timing point at 5km intervals. The app will also predict where your runner will be on the London Marathon course based on their pace.

Track your runner

Keep track of your favourite runners, whether they are your friends, family, elite runners or superstars like David Weir, on our live tracking page from 7am on Race Day. You can search by surname or running number and follow your runner(s) as they make their way around the course (updates will appear as they cross the timing points, which are at 5km intervals). The page will also show an estimate of the runner’s location based on pace.

On the streets of London

If you’re planning to join in the famous London Marathon carnival atmosphere on Race Day, then make sure to check out our Spectator Info page for maps, a list of participating pubs and advice on which areas to avoid. For travel updates and to plan your journey, visit: tfl.gov.uk.

On TV

The BBC’s coverage of the Virgin Money London Marathon is multi-platform, with the audience able to follow the action on the BBC Sport website, the Red Button service and social media – as well as on traditional mainstream network television and radio.

Coverage starts with a preview of the race at 13:15 on Saturday 22 April.

On Sunday, the core television coverage has dedicated expert presenters, reporters and commentary teams guiding viewers through the event, starting at 08:30 on BBC Two – including highlights of the Virgin Money Giving Mini London Marathon and Mini London Wheelchair Marathon – before switching to BBC One at 10:00. The Red Button TV service gives separate expert commentary on a dedicated combined elite race feed, for those who want only elite race coverage, and then offers Finish Line coverage of all runners as they complete the race – accompanied by a graphics ticker containing messages sent in by friends and loved ones.

Network television will also show highlights of the whole day from 18:00 on BBC Two.

Please check TV listings for exact details, as they may change slightly.

On the radio

BBC Radio 5 Live will also give comprehensive coverage of the event as usual – fronted by John Inverdale with lead commentators Mike Costello and Ed Harry, and reporters including Colin Paterson, Jennie Gow and Sonja McLaughlan.

BBC Radio London will feature live coverage with Tim Arthur and Nikki Bedi from 08:00 until 12:00 and reports through the afternoon on BBC Radio London 94.9, BBC Radio London digital radio and BBC Radio London online.

Digital spectators’ guide

A digital spectators’ guide for mobile devices is available to download now to help you to make the most of this year’s Virgin Money London Marathon, whether you’re supporting the runners on the streets of London or from your sofa at home. We recommend that you download the guide using Wi-Fi.

Online

If you are stuck behind a computer or out and about with your smartphone, you will be able to follow the elite races via our live online blog, which you’ll find in our Latest Newssection under News & Media. Coverage will begin ahead of the elite wheelchair races, which start at 08:55.

On social media

The social media team will constantly update the London Marathon social media channels. These are a reliable source of breaking news and information.

Follow the 2017 London Marathon

#ReasonToRun

And finally, this year we are celebrating every runner in the Virgin Money London Marathon and their #ReasonToRun.

Share your inspiring and motivational stories on Twitter @LondonMarathon using the hashtag #ReasonToRun.

