Miller-Uibo ready for Olympic 200m showdown

BAHAMAS — Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has admitted that her American and Jamaican rivals are “running really well” in the 200 meters at the moment but is confident that she will be ready for the showdown at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

Miller-Uibo who won the women’s 400m title at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, has decided to only run the 200m at this Games, making the women’s half-lap one of the most anticipated races at the Games.

The Bahamian sprinter led the world rankings with a time of 22.03 seconds, set in Clermont, Florida, on April 4, leading up to the start of the USA and the Jamaica Olympic trials. But at the end of the weekend, the 27-year-old saw seven women moved above her, including six sub-22 seconds performers, led by the world-leading mark of 21.61s by Gabby Thomas in Eugene, on Saturday night.

Jamaican sprint double champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.79), Shericka Jackson (21.82), and Americans Jenna Prandini (21.89), Anavia Battle (21.95), and Tamara Clark (21.98) have all slipped under the 22-seconds barrier so far this season, while double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.02) also moved above Miller-Uibo in the rankings.

However, the standout sprinter who won the 200m/400m double at the Bahamian Championships over the weekend isn’t bothered by those fast times.

“I’ll be ready when the Olympics come around,” she said in The Nassau Guardian. “Those girls (Americans and Jamaicans) are running really well, and I think it’s going to be a very good race at the Olympics.

“The competitor that I am, I’m just going to go there and give it my all and hope for the best.”

Miller-Uibo who is recovering from a slight injury that kept her out of competition for a while comfortably won the women’s 200m in 22.18 seconds and the 400m in 50.48s at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on Sunday.

“I feel pretty good. I just give God all the thanks and praise,” said Miller-Uibo. “It’s always a pleasure coming here and competing in front of the home crowd. This is paradise and it was fun to be out here.

“I’m glad that I was able to put on a good performance. I’m just happy to come out of the race healthy and I’ll be ready when the Olympic Games come around.”