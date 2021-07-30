Connect with us

Tokyo 2020: Complete men's 10,000m results
Tokyo 2020: How to watch Day 2 track and field coverage live

Tokyo 2020: Thompson-Herah vs Asher-Smith, Ta Lou vs Jackson in women's 100m semifinals

Tokyo 2020: Selemon Barega wins 10,000m, beats WR holder Cheptegei

Tokyo 2020: Warholm, Benjamin eased into 400m hurdles semis

Tokyo 2020: Ta Lou, Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce advanced in the 100m

Tokyo 2020: Complete men’s 10,000m results

The men’s 10,000m final results from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday, July 30. Selemon Barega won the gold over Joshua Cheptegei.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — Here are the results for the men’s 10,000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday night with Ethiopian rising star Selemon Barega racing away with the first medal event on the track and field schedule.

Barega broke into the lead on the final and used a strong kick to complete a 53.94 final 400m split on his way to winning the even in 27 minutes 43.22 seconds.

The 21-year-old timed his run well burst from the chasing pack, led by Ugandan pre-race favorites Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo before powering through the finishing line to secure his first senior major title, following his silver medal over the 5,000m at the World Championships at Doha 2019.

World record holder Cheptegei of Uganda finished very fast in his first 10,000m race of the season to take second in 27:43.63, while world leader Kiplimo, who was the youngest-ever Ugandan Olympian at age 15 when he ran the 5,000 heats in Rio in 2016, grabbed the bronze with a time of 27:43.88.

11861BAREGA SelemonETH20 JAN 20001927:43.22
23711CHEPTEGEI JoshuaUGA12 SEP 1996627:43.63SB
33712KIPLIMO JacobUGA14 NOV 20002227:43.88
41860AREGAWI BerihuETH28 FEB 2001927:46.16
53925FISHER GrantUSA22 APR 1997527:46.39
61418AHMED MohammedCAN5 JAN 1991727:47.76SB
72781KWEMOI RodgersKEN3 MAR 19981227:50.06
81867KEJELCHA YomifETH1 AUG 19971527:52.03
92778KIPRUTO RhonexKEN12 OCT 19992527:52.78
101939AMDOUNI MorhadFRA21 JUN 19881627:53.58NR
112416CRIPPA YemaneberhanITA15 OCT 19961727:54.05SB
121748KIFLE AronERI20 FEB 1998228:04.06
131804MAYO CarlosESP18 SEP 19951328:04.71
142065SCOTT MarcGBR21 DEC 19932128:09.23
153942KINCAID WilliamUSA21 SEP 19922028:11.01
163943KLECKER JoeUSA16 NOV 1996328:14.18
172684AIZAWA AkiraJPN18 JUL 19971828:18.37SB
181198KIMELI IsaacBEL9 MAR 1994428:31.91
191099TIERNAN PatrickAUS11 SEP 19942428:35.06SB
202782LANGAT WeldonKEN24 FEB 19981428:41.42
213525WANDERS JulienSUI18 MAR 19962328:55.29SB
222695ITO TatsuhikoJPN23 MAR 1998129:01.31
233595TUNTIVATE KieranTHA16 FEB 1997829:01.92
2035ATKIN SamGBR14 MAR 199311DNF
3714KISSA StephenUGA1 DEC 199510DNF

Intermediate Times
6000m
16:58.63
3714
KISSA Stephen (UGA)

DNF = Did not finish

