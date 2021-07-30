Tokyo 2020: Complete men’s 10,000m results

TOKYO, Japan — Here are the results for the men’s 10,000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday night with Ethiopian rising star Selemon Barega racing away with the first medal event on the track and field schedule.

Barega broke into the lead on the final and used a strong kick to complete a 53.94 final 400m split on his way to winning the even in 27 minutes 43.22 seconds.

The 21-year-old timed his run well burst from the chasing pack, led by Ugandan pre-race favorites Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo before powering through the finishing line to secure his first senior major title, following his silver medal over the 5,000m at the World Championships at Doha 2019.

World record holder Cheptegei of Uganda finished very fast in his first 10,000m race of the season to take second in 27:43.63, while world leader Kiplimo, who was the youngest-ever Ugandan Olympian at age 15 when he ran the 5,000 heats in Rio in 2016, grabbed the bronze with a time of 27:43.88. 1 1861 BAREGA Selemon ETH 20 JAN 2000 19 27:43.22 2 3711 CHEPTEGEI Joshua UGA 12 SEP 1996 6 27:43.63 SB 3 3712 KIPLIMO Jacob UGA 14 NOV 2000 22 27:43.88 4 1860 AREGAWI Berihu ETH 28 FEB 2001 9 27:46.16 5 3925 FISHER Grant USA 22 APR 1997 5 27:46.39 6 1418 AHMED Mohammed CAN 5 JAN 1991 7 27:47.76 SB 7 2781 KWEMOI Rodgers KEN 3 MAR 1998 12 27:50.06 8 1867 KEJELCHA Yomif ETH 1 AUG 1997 15 27:52.03 9 2778 KIPRUTO Rhonex KEN 12 OCT 1999 25 27:52.78 10 1939 AMDOUNI Morhad FRA 21 JUN 1988 16 27:53.58 NR 11 2416 CRIPPA Yemaneberhan ITA 15 OCT 1996 17 27:54.05 SB 12 1748 KIFLE Aron ERI 20 FEB 1998 2 28:04.06 13 1804 MAYO Carlos ESP 18 SEP 1995 13 28:04.71 14 2065 SCOTT Marc GBR 21 DEC 1993 21 28:09.23 15 3942 KINCAID William USA 21 SEP 1992 20 28:11.01 16 3943 KLECKER Joe USA 16 NOV 1996 3 28:14.18 17 2684 AIZAWA Akira JPN 18 JUL 1997 18 28:18.37 SB 18 1198 KIMELI Isaac BEL 9 MAR 1994 4 28:31.91 19 1099 TIERNAN Patrick AUS 11 SEP 1994 24 28:35.06 SB 20 2782 LANGAT Weldon KEN 24 FEB 1998 14 28:41.42 21 3525 WANDERS Julien SUI 18 MAR 1996 23 28:55.29 SB 22 2695 ITO Tatsuhiko JPN 23 MAR 1998 1 29:01.31 23 3595 TUNTIVATE Kieran THA 16 FEB 1997 8 29:01.92 2035 ATKIN Sam GBR 14 MAR 1993 11 DNF 3714 KISSA Stephen UGA 1 DEC 1995 10 DNF

Intermediate Times

6000m

16:58.63

3714

KISSA Stephen (UGA)

DNF = Did not finish