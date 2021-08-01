Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men's Olympics 100m gold
Advertisement

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Watch the men's 100m semifinal live

Main News

Tokyo 2020 Report: Gong Lijiao win women's shot put with 20.58

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out
Tokyo 2020 Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic 100m
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy wins the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 100m

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins men’s Olympics 100m gold

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy become the first man since Athen 2004 to win the men’s 100m at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Published

TOKYO, Japan — For the first time since Athen 2004, a new Olympic champion was crowned in the men’s 100m and it came from an unlikely person on Sunday, Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy. Click here for the complete result

Jacobs who ran his three-fastest times ever so far here at the Tokyo 2020 Games, won the gold medal on his way to setting another Italian national record of 9.80 seconds. He became the first man from Italy to win the men’s Olympic 100m title.

“I’ve won an Olympic gold after Bolt, it’s unbelievable,” he told reporters. “Tonight, staring at the ceiling, perhaps I will realize.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020: Venezuelan Rojas breaks triple jump world record with 15.67m

“I don’t know, it’s a dream, a dream, it is fantastic,” he added. “Maybe tomorrow I can imagine what they are saying, but today it is incredible.”

American Fred Kerley of the United States, one of the fastest men all-time over the 400m, stepped down in distance in the Olympic year and won the silver in his new discipline with a lifetime best of 9.84s, while Andre de Grasse of Canada repeated as the bronze medal winner, after clocking a PB of 9.89s.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jacobs, the European Indoor 60m champion earlier this year, entered the Olympics with a PB of 9.95s. He improved that in his heat when running 9.94s and then smashed the mark again with his 9.84s performance in the semifinals.

His sensational run in the final here, also saw him improving his own European record from the semis.

The 26-year-old, born in Texas, USA, has now posted five sub-10 seconds performances in his career, and all have come in the breakthrough 2021 campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’ve assembled a good staff around me in this last year; I’ve done a lot of work with my mental coach,” Jacobs revealed.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Gong Lijiao of China wins shot put gold medal Gong Lijiao of China wins shot put gold medal

Main News

Tokyo 2020 Report: Gong Lijiao win women’s shot put with 20.58

Gong Lijiao of China wins the women's shot put title at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, throwing 20.58m. USA's Raven Saunders was second. See full results.

12 hours ago
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Camacho-Quinn, Harrison hunt 100m hurdles final spots

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Keni Harrison will both seek to qualify for the final of the women's 100m hurdles at Tokyo 2020 here in Japan...

15 hours ago
Athing Mu of USA at Tokyo 2020 Athing Mu of USA at Tokyo 2020

Main News

Tokyo 2020: Mu advanced, but Wilson, Almanza missed out

Athing Mu and Natoya Goule advanced to the final of the women's 800m, but Rose Mary Almanza, Halimah Nakaayi and Ajee Wilson all missed...

18 hours ago
How to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 3 live stream How to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Day 3 live stream

Main News

Tokyo 2020: How to watch day 3 track and field events, startlist and schedule

You can watch the live streaming coverage of day three on the athletics schedule at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Watch it all live...

19 hours ago