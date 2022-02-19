Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Results: 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon results and recap
Advertisement

Main News

How to watch the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series meet #1 live?

Main News

What are the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade22 entry standards?

Main News

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships?

Main News

Thompson-Herah wins 60m at Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham in 7.08
jacob-kiplimo-after-the-mens-elite-race
Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda celebrates after a win: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Main News

Results: 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon results and recap

Results from the 2022 edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon with Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair setting course records to win their respective races.

Published

Selected results from the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon – World Athletics Elite Label road race – on Saturday (19). Champions on the day were Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair who both produced course records to win their respective events.

Fast men’s race produces 10 PBs

On the men’s side, Kiplimo, the Half Marathon World Champion in 2020 and the 2019 Cross Country World Championships silver medalist, clocked 57:56 to win the men’s race.

READ MORE: Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His winning time bettered the previous course record of 58:42, which was set by Bedan Karoki in 2018, but the 21-year-old Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist in Tokyo last summer, missed breaking his own world record of 57:31, a time he clocked in Lisbon in November 2021.

Kenya’s Rodgers Kwemoi was second with a PB of 58:30, while the podium places rounded out with another Kenyan Kenneth Kiprop Renju also running a PB of 58:35 for third place. Seifu Tura (58:36), Amedework Walelegn (58:40), and Daniel Kibet (58:45) all went faster than Karoki’s old course record.

Women’s race was also quick

The women’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon race, meanwhile, went to Gebrzihair, who crossed the finish line in a time of 1:04:14 to make a winning start to her half marathon career. The Ethiopian impressive debut performance saw her improve the 1:04:31 course record, set by Ababel Yeshaneh in 2020.

Kenya’s two-time world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri was just second with a PB of 1:04:22, which is also faster than the previous course record, while compatriot Sheila Kiprotich did a PB of 1:04:36 for third.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon Results

Men’s Half Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Jacob KIPLIMO UGA 57:56:00
2 Rodgers KWEMOI KEN 58:30:00
3 Kenneth Kiprop RENJU KEN 58:35:00
4 Seifu TURA ETH 58:36:00
5 Amedework WALELEGN ETH 58:40:00
6 Daniel KIBET KEN 58:45:00
7 Alexander MUTISO KEN 58:48:00
8 Abel KIPCHUMBA KEN 59:47:00
9 Alphonce Felix SIMBU TAN 1:00:03
10 Kennedy KIMUTAI KEN 1:00:10
11 Richard YATOR KEN 1:00:11
12 Abayneh DEGU ETH 1:00:25
13 Isaac KIBET UGA 1:00:32
14 Ronald Kiprotich KIRUI KEN 1:00:36
15 Shifera TAMRU ETH 1:00:47
16 Mathew KIMELI KEN 1:01:29
17 Titus Kipjumba MBISHEI KEN 1:01:53
18 Amanal PETROS GER 1:02:36
19 Joseph Tiophil PANGA TAN 1:03:01
20 Faraja Damas LAZARO TAN 1:03:04
21 Emmanuel BOR KEN 1:07:24
22 Geoffrey KIPYEGO KEN 1:07:29

Women’s Half Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Girmawit GEBRZIHAIR ETH 1:04:14
2 Hellen OBIRI KEN 1:04:22
3 Sheila Chepkirui KIPROTICH KEN 1:04:36
4 Judith JEPTUM KEN 1:05:28
5 Bosena MULATE ETH 1:05:46
6 Eilish MCCOLGAN GBR 1:06:26
7 Daisy CHEROTICH KEN 1:06:33
8 Eunice Chebichii CHUMBA BRN 1:07:22
9 Pauline ESIKON KEN 1:07:50
10 Jackline SAKILU TAN 1:15:38
11 Cécilia MOBUCHON FRA 1:18:42

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

jacob-kiplimo-after-the-mens-elite-race jacob-kiplimo-after-the-mens-elite-race

Main News

Jacob Kiplimo breaks world half marathon record in Lisbon

Jacob Kiplimo ran a world record of 57:31 to dominate at the 2021 EDP Lisbon Half Marathon World Athletics Label road race on Sunday (21).

November 21, 2021
Tsehay-Gemechu-Copenhagen-Half-Marathon Tsehay-Gemechu-Copenhagen-Half-Marathon

Marathon News

Selected results, report: 2021 Copenhagen Half Marathon

Here are the selected results from the 2021 Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday. It was a World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite race.

September 19, 2021
Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya set for 2021 N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya set for 2021 N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon

Main News

How To Watch 2021 N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon On April 4

Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon on Sunday, April 4, as several Olympic hopefuls continue their preparations for...

April 3, 2021

Press Releases

Joseph Kiptum and Natalya Puchkova win Hanover after thrilling finishes

Two thrilling finishes that went right to the wire marked the TUI Marathon Hanover on Sunday. In the men’s race a fascinating battle for...

May 6, 2012
Advertisement