Results: 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon results and recap

Selected results from the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon – World Athletics Elite Label road race – on Saturday (19). Champions on the day were Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair who both produced course records to win their respective events.

Fast men’s race produces 10 PBs

On the men’s side, Kiplimo, the Half Marathon World Champion in 2020 and the 2019 Cross Country World Championships silver medalist, clocked 57:56 to win the men’s race.

His winning time bettered the previous course record of 58:42, which was set by Bedan Karoki in 2018, but the 21-year-old Olympic 10,000m bronze medalist in Tokyo last summer, missed breaking his own world record of 57:31, a time he clocked in Lisbon in November 2021.

Kenya’s Rodgers Kwemoi was second with a PB of 58:30, while the podium places rounded out with another Kenyan Kenneth Kiprop Renju also running a PB of 58:35 for third place. Seifu Tura (58:36), Amedework Walelegn (58:40), and Daniel Kibet (58:45) all went faster than Karoki’s old course record.

Women’s race was also quick

The women’s Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon race, meanwhile, went to Gebrzihair, who crossed the finish line in a time of 1:04:14 to make a winning start to her half marathon career. The Ethiopian impressive debut performance saw her improve the 1:04:31 course record, set by Ababel Yeshaneh in 2020.

Kenya’s two-time world 5000m champion Hellen Obiri was just second with a PB of 1:04:22, which is also faster than the previous course record, while compatriot Sheila Kiprotich did a PB of 1:04:36 for third.

2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon Results

Men’s Half Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jacob KIPLIMO UGA 57:56:00

2 Rodgers KWEMOI KEN 58:30:00

3 Kenneth Kiprop RENJU KEN 58:35:00

4 Seifu TURA ETH 58:36:00

5 Amedework WALELEGN ETH 58:40:00

6 Daniel KIBET KEN 58:45:00

7 Alexander MUTISO KEN 58:48:00

8 Abel KIPCHUMBA KEN 59:47:00

9 Alphonce Felix SIMBU TAN 1:00:03

10 Kennedy KIMUTAI KEN 1:00:10

11 Richard YATOR KEN 1:00:11

12 Abayneh DEGU ETH 1:00:25

13 Isaac KIBET UGA 1:00:32

14 Ronald Kiprotich KIRUI KEN 1:00:36

15 Shifera TAMRU ETH 1:00:47

16 Mathew KIMELI KEN 1:01:29

17 Titus Kipjumba MBISHEI KEN 1:01:53

18 Amanal PETROS GER 1:02:36

19 Joseph Tiophil PANGA TAN 1:03:01

20 Faraja Damas LAZARO TAN 1:03:04

21 Emmanuel BOR KEN 1:07:24

22 Geoffrey KIPYEGO KEN 1:07:29

Women’s Half Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Girmawit GEBRZIHAIR ETH 1:04:14

2 Hellen OBIRI KEN 1:04:22

3 Sheila Chepkirui KIPROTICH KEN 1:04:36

4 Judith JEPTUM KEN 1:05:28

5 Bosena MULATE ETH 1:05:46

6 Eilish MCCOLGAN GBR 1:06:26

7 Daisy CHEROTICH KEN 1:06:33

8 Eunice Chebichii CHUMBA BRN 1:07:22

9 Pauline ESIKON KEN 1:07:50

10 Jackline SAKILU TAN 1:15:38

11 Cécilia MOBUCHON FRA 1:18:42