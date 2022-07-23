World Athletics Championships 2022 men's 4x400m relay
EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — The United States powered into the final of the men’s 4x400m relay with an impressive 2:58.96 to win the first heat at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Saturday (23).

The squad of Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, and Trevor Bassitt ran unmatched in the heats to set a season-best and qualify for the final with the fastest time and was the only team to run under 3:00.00 in the qualifiers.

World 400 meters champion Michael Norman and the fourth-place finisher, Champion Allison, will come in for the final. Read more: USA, Great Britain, Jamaica advance to women’s 4x400m final – World Athletics Championships

Japan was also impressive when finishing second to the USA with a time of 3:01.53 –beating the likes of Jamaica (3:01.59) and Trinidad and Tobago (3:02.75) which also advanced to the final.

The second semis went to Belgium after the team clocked 3:01.96 to defeat the Czech Republic which equaled the national record with 3:02.42, while Poland ran 3:02.51 and France (3:03.13) also advanced to the final.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

4X400 METRES RELAY MEN HEAT 1 RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1USAUnited States

Elija GODWIN
Vernon NORWOOD
Bryce DEADMON
Trevor BASSITT		2:58.96 SBQ
2JPNJapan

Fuga SATO
Kaito KAWABATA
Julian Jrummi WALSH
Yuki Joseph NAKAJIMA		3:01.53 SBQ
3JAMJamaica

Akeem BLOOMFIELD
Jevaughn POWELL
Karayme BARTLEY
Anthony COX		3:01.59 SBQ
4TTOTrinidad and Tobago

Dwight ST. HILLAIRE
Jereem RICHARDS
Asa GUEVARA
Kashief KING		3:02.75 SBq
5NEDNetherlands

Isayah BOERS
Terrence AGARD
Nick SMIDT
Ramsey ANGELA		3:03.14 SB
6INDIndia

Muhammed Anas YAHIYA
Muhammed Ajmal VARIYATHODI
Naganathan PANDI
Rajesh RAMESH		3:07.29
RSASouth AfricaDNS

4X400 METRES RELAY MEN HEAT 2 RESULTS

RESULT
POSCOUNTRYTEAMMARKDETAILS
1BELBelgium

Julien WATRIN
Dylan BORLÉE
Jonathan SACOOR
Kevin BORLÉE		3:01.96 SBQ
2CZECzech Republic

Matěj KRSEK
Pavel MASLÁK
Michal DESENSKÝ
Patrik ŠORM		3:02.42 =NRQ
3POLPoland

Maksymilian KLEPACKI
Karol ZALEWSKI
Mateusz RZEŹNICZAK
Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI		3:02.51 SBQ
4FRAFrance

Thomas JORDIER
Loïc PREVOT
Simon BOYPA
Téo ANDANT		3:03.13 SBq
5ITAItaly

Lorenzo BENATI
Vladimir ACETI
Brayan LOPEZ
Edoardo SCOTTI		3:03.43 SB
6GERGermany

Marvin SCHLEGEL
Manuel SANDERS
Marc KOCH
Patrick SCHNEIDER		3:04.21
7BOTBotswana

Isaac MAKWALA
Zibane NGOZI
Keitumetse MAITSEO
Leungo SCOTCH		3:07.32
DOMDominican RepublicDNS
Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

