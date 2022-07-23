EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — The United States powered into the final of the men’s 4x400m relay with an impressive 2:58.96 to win the first heat at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Saturday (23).

The squad of Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, and Trevor Bassitt ran unmatched in the heats to set a season-best and qualify for the final with the fastest time and was the only team to run under 3:00.00 in the qualifiers.

World 400 meters champion Michael Norman and the fourth-place finisher, Champion Allison, will come in for the final. Read more: USA, Great Britain, Jamaica advance to women’s 4x400m final – World Athletics Championships

Japan was also impressive when finishing second to the USA with a time of 3:01.53 –beating the likes of Jamaica (3:01.59) and Trinidad and Tobago (3:02.75) which also advanced to the final.

The second semis went to Belgium after the team clocked 3:01.96 to defeat the Czech Republic which equaled the national record with 3:02.42, while Poland ran 3:02.51 and France (3:03.13) also advanced to the final.

Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

4X400 METRES RELAY MEN HEAT 1 RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 USA United States



Elija GODWIN

Vernon NORWOOD

Bryce DEADMON

Trevor BASSITT 2:58.96 SB Q 2 JPN Japan



Fuga SATO

Kaito KAWABATA

Julian Jrummi WALSH

Yuki Joseph NAKAJIMA 3:01.53 SB Q 3 JAM Jamaica



Akeem BLOOMFIELD

Jevaughn POWELL

Karayme BARTLEY

Anthony COX 3:01.59 SB Q 4 TTO Trinidad and Tobago



Dwight ST. HILLAIRE

Jereem RICHARDS

Asa GUEVARA

Kashief KING 3:02.75 SB q 5 NED Netherlands



Isayah BOERS

Terrence AGARD

Nick SMIDT

Ramsey ANGELA 3:03.14 SB 6 IND India



Muhammed Anas YAHIYA

Muhammed Ajmal VARIYATHODI

Naganathan PANDI

Rajesh RAMESH 3:07.29 RSA South Africa DNS

4X400 METRES RELAY MEN HEAT 2 RESULTS

RESULT POS COUNTRY TEAM MARK DETAILS 1 BEL Belgium



Julien WATRIN

Dylan BORLÉE

Jonathan SACOOR

Kevin BORLÉE 3:01.96 SB Q 2 CZE Czech Republic



Matěj KRSEK

Pavel MASLÁK

Michal DESENSKÝ

Patrik ŠORM 3:02.42 =NR Q 3 POL Poland



Maksymilian KLEPACKI

Karol ZALEWSKI

Mateusz RZEŹNICZAK

Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI 3:02.51 SB Q 4 FRA France



Thomas JORDIER

Loïc PREVOT

Simon BOYPA

Téo ANDANT 3:03.13 SB q 5 ITA Italy



Lorenzo BENATI

Vladimir ACETI

Brayan LOPEZ

Edoardo SCOTTI 3:03.43 SB 6 GER Germany



Marvin SCHLEGEL

Manuel SANDERS

Marc KOCH

Patrick SCHNEIDER 3:04.21 7 BOT Botswana



Isaac MAKWALA

Zibane NGOZI

Keitumetse MAITSEO

Leungo SCOTCH 3:07.32 DOM Dominican Republic DNS