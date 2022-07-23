EUGENE, Oregon (July 23) — The United States powered into the final of the men’s 4x400m relay with an impressive 2:58.96 to win the first heat at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Saturday (23).
The squad of Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, and Trevor Bassitt ran unmatched in the heats to set a season-best and qualify for the final with the fastest time and was the only team to run under 3:00.00 in the qualifiers.
World 400 meters champion Michael Norman and the fourth-place finisher, Champion Allison, will come in for the final. Read more: USA, Great Britain, Jamaica advance to women’s 4x400m final – World Athletics Championships
Japan was also impressive when finishing second to the USA with a time of 3:01.53 –beating the likes of Jamaica (3:01.59) and Trinidad and Tobago (3:02.75) which also advanced to the final.
The second semis went to Belgium after the team clocked 3:01.96 to defeat the Czech Republic which equaled the national record with 3:02.42, while Poland ran 3:02.51 and France (3:03.13) also advanced to the final.
Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics
4X400 METRES RELAY MEN HEAT 1 RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|USA
|United States
Elija GODWIN
Vernon NORWOOD
Bryce DEADMON
Trevor BASSITT
|2:58.96 SB
|Q
|2
|JPN
|Japan
Fuga SATO
Kaito KAWABATA
Julian Jrummi WALSH
Yuki Joseph NAKAJIMA
|3:01.53 SB
|Q
|3
|JAM
|Jamaica
Akeem BLOOMFIELD
Jevaughn POWELL
Karayme BARTLEY
Anthony COX
|3:01.59 SB
|Q
|4
|TTO
|Trinidad and Tobago
Dwight ST. HILLAIRE
Jereem RICHARDS
Asa GUEVARA
Kashief KING
|3:02.75 SB
|q
|5
|NED
|Netherlands
Isayah BOERS
Terrence AGARD
Nick SMIDT
Ramsey ANGELA
|3:03.14 SB
|6
|IND
|India
Muhammed Anas YAHIYA
Muhammed Ajmal VARIYATHODI
Naganathan PANDI
Rajesh RAMESH
|3:07.29
|RSA
|South Africa
|DNS
4X400 METRES RELAY MEN HEAT 2 RESULTS
|RESULT
|POS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|MARK
|DETAILS
|1
|BEL
|Belgium
Julien WATRIN
Dylan BORLÉE
Jonathan SACOOR
Kevin BORLÉE
|3:01.96 SB
|Q
|2
|CZE
|Czech Republic
Matěj KRSEK
Pavel MASLÁK
Michal DESENSKÝ
Patrik ŠORM
|3:02.42 =NR
|Q
|3
|POL
|Poland
Maksymilian KLEPACKI
Karol ZALEWSKI
Mateusz RZEŹNICZAK
Kajetan DUSZYŃSKI
|3:02.51 SB
|Q
|4
|FRA
|France
Thomas JORDIER
Loïc PREVOT
Simon BOYPA
Téo ANDANT
|3:03.13 SB
|q
|5
|ITA
|Italy
Lorenzo BENATI
Vladimir ACETI
Brayan LOPEZ
Edoardo SCOTTI
|3:03.43 SB
|6
|GER
|Germany
Marvin SCHLEGEL
Manuel SANDERS
Marc KOCH
Patrick SCHNEIDER
|3:04.21
|7
|BOT
|Botswana
Isaac MAKWALA
Zibane NGOZI
Keitumetse MAITSEO
Leungo SCOTCH
|3:07.32
|DOM
|Dominican Republic
|DNS