Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo won the women’s 400 meters final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field on Friday (22) –clocking a world-leading 49.11 seconds to finally secure her first world outdoor gold medal.

Miller-Uibo, the two-time Olympic champion, had won silver medals at the world championships in 2015 and silver in 2019, but she had never won the gold medal at the Worlds.

However, the Bahamian changed that on Friday in Oregon, after she ran a very strong opening 300m and then powered away from the entire field to finally secure her first outdoor world title.

Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic finished with the silver medal behind Miller-Uibo in 49.60 seconds with the bronze going to Sada Williams, who became the first woman from Barbados to win a World Athletics Championships medal.

Williams, who trains in Jamaica with Shericka Jackson at the MVP Track Club, clocked a national record of 49.75 in third.

Women’s 400m final results – World Athletics Championships 2022

RESULT POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK 1 BAH Shaunae MILLER-UIBO 49.11 WL 2 DOM Marileidy PAULINO 49.6 3 BAR Sada WILLIAMS 49.75 NR 4 NED Lieke KLAVER 50.33 5 JAM Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON 50.36 6 DOM Fiordaliza COFIL 50.57 7 JAM Candice MCLEOD 50.78 8 POL Anna KIEŁBASIŃSKA 50.81