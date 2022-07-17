Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, the Olympic 5000m champion in Tokyo, powered down the home straight to successfully defend his world 10,000m title, clocking 27:27.43 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here at Hayward Field in Oregon on Sunday (17).

The 25-year-old entered the final 100m with a determined pack on his back, but he managed to find the extra leg speed to kick away from his challengers and win the world title in his first appearance in the discipline this season.

Cheptegei finished with the silver medal at the Olympics last summer and was a silver medalist at the 2017 world championships in London. Read more: Letesenbet Gidey wins 10,000m, Sifan Hassan 4th; Jeruto impressed in steeplechase – World Championships 2022

Stanley Waithaka Mburu of Kenya finished with the silver medal in Oregon on Sunday with a time of 27:27.90, while the bronze medal was collected by Cheptegei’s teammate Jacob Kiplimo, who finished in 27:27.97.

The home crowd at Hayward Field began cheering with about five laps left in the race and the noise got louder on the final lap with American Grant Fisher still in contention for a medal.

However, the American record holder and Olympic 5th place finisher fell just short of the podium spots –finishing fourth in 27:28.14, while Ethiopia’s Olympic champion Selemon Barega could only manage fifth in 27:28.39.

World Athletics Championships 10,000m results

RESULT

POS COUNTRY ATHLETE MARK

1 UGA Joshua CHEPTEGEI 27:27.43 SB

2 KEN Stanley Waithaka MBURU 27:27.90 SB

3 UGA Jacob KIPLIMO 27:27.97 SB

4 USA Grant FISHER 27:28.14

5 ETH Selemon BAREGA 27:28.39

6 CAN Mohammed AHMED 27:30.27

7 ETH Berihu AREGAWI 27:31.00

8 KEN Daniel MATEIKO 27:33.57 SB

9 USA Joe KLECKER 27:38.73 SB

10 BEL Isaac KIMELI 27:43.50 SB

11 FRA Jimmy GRESSIER 27:44.55

12 USA Sean MCGORTY 27:46.30

13 ESP Carlos MAYO 27:50.61

14 ETH Tadese WORKU 27:51.25

15 KEN Rodgers KWEMOI 27:52.26

16 BDI Rodrigue KWIZERA 28:01.49

17 ERI Habtom SAMUEL 28:01.81

18 BDI Egide NTAKARUTIMANA 28:24.07

19 AUS Jack RAYNER 28:24.12

20 JPN Ren TAZAWA 28:24.25

21 MAR Zouhair TALBI 28:28.69

22 JPN Tatsuhiko ITO 28:57.85

23 GBR Patrick DEVER 29:13.88

24 UGA Stephen KISSA 29:21.10 SB