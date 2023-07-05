The 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K saw Fotyen Tesfay of Ethiopia and Charles Langat of Kenya emerge as the top earners, each winning USD $10,000 for their victories in the women’s and men’s races, respectively, at the annual July 4th event held in Atlanta.

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race Prize Money Distribution

The top eight finishers in both the men’s and women’s Elite races collectively shared nearly USD $25,000. Additionally, there was a $5,000 bonus available for any participant who broke the course record in the open footrace divisions and the men’s and women’s Shepherd Center Wheelchair Divisions.

Following an impressive performance, Charles Langat secured the men’s title in the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K with a personal best time of 27:42, earning him $10,000. However, Langat was unable to challenge the course record of 27:01 set by Rhonex Kipruto in 2019 and missed out on the bonus.

Gabriel Geay of Tanzania, the defending champion, finished second in the race with a time of 27:43, earning him $5,000. Nibret Melak of Ethiopia secured third place with the same time, receiving $3,000 for his effort, while Jemal Yimer, another Ethiopian participant, took home $2,000 for his fourth-place finish.

On the women’s side, Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia, the defending champion, missed out on a significant prize after veering off course due to a wrong right turn late in the race. Although she recovered after being redirected, Teferi was unable to catch up to her compatriot Fotyen Tesfay and Kenya’s Jesca Chelangat.

In the end, Fotyen Tesfay sprinted home to claim the first-place prize of $10,000, but her winning time of 30:44 fell short of the course record of 30:22, set by Brigid Kosgei in 2019, resulting in her missing out on the $5,000 bonus.

Jesca Chelangat secured second place and a prize of $5,000 with a time of 30:46. Senbere Teferi, who had been on track to win and possibly break the course record before her misfortune, crossed the finish line at 30:47, earning $3,000.

Dorcas Tuitoek of Kenya claimed fourth place with a time of 31:13, earning $2,000. The top five earners were completed by her compatriot Vicoty Chepngeno, who finished with a time of 31:23, earning $1,500.

ELITE WOMEN’S – 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race Prize Money Distribution

Rank Name Age Country Time Prize 1 Charles Langat 27 Kenya 27:42 $10,000 2 Gabriel Geay 26 Tanzania 27:43 $5,000 3 Nibret Melak 23 Ethiopia 27:43 $3,000 4 Jemal Yimer 26 Ethiopia 27:43 $2,000 5 Edwin Kurgat 27 Kenya 27:50 $1,500 6 Tsegay Kidanu 21 Ethiopia 27:51 $1,250 7 Tadese Gebreilase 21 Ethiopia 27:55 $1,000 8 Philemon Kimaiyo 24 Kenya 28:05 $750

ELITE MEN’S – 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race Prize Money Distribution

Rank Name Age Country Time Prize 1 Fotyen Tesfay 25 Ethiopia 30:44 $10,000 2 Jesca Chelangat 25 Kenya 30:46 $5,000 3 Senbere Teferi 28 Ethiopia 30:47 $3,000 4 Dorcas Tuitoek 27 Kenya 31:13 $2,000 5 Vicoty Chepngeno 29 Kenya 31:23 $1,500 6 Stacy Ndiwa 30 Kenya 31:37 $1,250 7 Cynthia Limo 33 Kenya 31:44 $1,000 8 Tadu Teshome Nare 22 Ethiopia 31:52 $750

