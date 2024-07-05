Andre De Grasse Headlines Canada’s Paris 2024 Olympic Team

As the Paris Olympic Games approach, Canada’s track and field contingent is gearing up for a strong showing, led by Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Damian Warner. The duo, along with a talented roster of athletes, will represent Canada from August 1 to 11, aiming to build on the country’s impressive performance at the Tokyo Games.

De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medalist, has been selected to compete in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meter relay. His impressive resume includes a gold medal in the 200 meters at Tokyo, and he is poised to add to his collection in Paris. Warner, the reigning decathlon gold medalist, will look to defend his title, which he won with an Olympic record score of 9018 points in Tokyo.

Read more: Andre De Grasse failed to qualify at Canadian Track and Field Championships

Joining De Grasse and Warner are fellow global gold medallists Marco Arop (800 meters), Ethan Katzberg (hammer), Pierce LePage (decathlon), and Camryn Rogers (hammer), who all claimed victories at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Sarah Mitton, the world indoor champion in the shot put, will also be part of the team.

The Canadian squad boasts an impressive combined total of 15 Olympic medals and 36 World Athletics Championships or World Athletics Relays medals. In addition to these established stars, several athletes will be making their Olympic debuts in Paris, including sprinters Audrey Leduc and Christopher Morales Williams.

Their inclusion adds a fresh layer of excitement and potential to the country’s athletics development.