Olympic Games

Andre De Grasse Headlines Canada’s Paris 2024 Olympic Team

Andre De Grasse, the Tokyo Games 200m champion, headlines Canada's Paris 2024 Olympic team which also includes several world champions and medal hopeful.

Wayne Porter
By Wayne Porter 2 Min Read
Andre De Grasse at the Tokyo Olympics 2021
Andre De Grasse at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Photo: Pete Dov

As the Paris Olympic Games approach, Canada’s track and field contingent is gearing up for a strong showing, led by Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Damian Warner. The duo, along with a talented roster of athletes, will represent Canada from August 1 to 11, aiming to build on the country’s impressive performance at the Tokyo Games.

De Grasse, a six-time Olympic medalist, has been selected to compete in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meter relay. His impressive resume includes a gold medal in the 200 meters at Tokyo, and he is poised to add to his collection in Paris. Warner, the reigning decathlon gold medalist, will look to defend his title, which he won with an Olympic record score of 9018 points in Tokyo.

Read more: Andre De Grasse failed to qualify at Canadian Track and Field Championships

Joining De Grasse and Warner are fellow global gold medallists Marco Arop (800 meters), Ethan Katzberg (hammer), Pierce LePage (decathlon), and Camryn Rogers (hammer), who all claimed victories at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Sarah Mitton, the world indoor champion in the shot put, will also be part of the team.

The Canadian squad boasts an impressive combined total of 15 Olympic medals and 36 World Athletics Championships or World Athletics Relays medals. In addition to these established stars, several athletes will be making their Olympic debuts in Paris, including sprinters Audrey Leduc and Christopher Morales Williams.

Their inclusion adds a fresh layer of excitement and potential to the country’s athletics development.

You Might Also Like

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson Headline Jamaica Paris 2024 Olympic Team

Elaine Thompson-Herah, 5-time gold medalist, out of 2024 Paris Olympics

Global sprint champions Jacobs, De Grasse and Gardiner set for Ostrava Golden Spike 2024

Update: Olympic relay fields confirmed after World Relays Bahamas 24

Broken ankle ends U.S. steeplechaser Emma Coburn Olympic dream

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Wayne Porter
Wayne is a former college runner who used his talents to help pay for his education! He is a former junior college champion and coach
Previous Article Femke Bol of The Netherlands win the 400m hurdles in Rome Femke Bol Headlines Women’s 400m Field at FBK Games 2024
Next Article AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 Results AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results from the top finishers
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lost your password?