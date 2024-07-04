Main News

How to the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 live?

You can watch the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 live streaming coverage for free on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Official YouTube Channel.

Watch AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 live on YouTube
Watch AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 live on YouTube

The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024, the 55th running of this iconic event, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 4, in Atlanta, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the annual event on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Official YouTube Channel. The the world’s largest 10K.

“The 55th Running of the Peachtree will be the biggest running and walking party the world has seen since the 50th Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, race director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “It’s clear that the intersection of running and community in Atlanta is as strong as it’s ever been. Running City USA is counting the days till the Fourth.”

Read More: RRW 2023 Report: AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K: Tesfay, Langat Get Peachtree wins

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide live coverage of the elite men’s and women’s races, the wheelchair division, and runners crossing the finish line.

Finishers will receive the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. Many participants are expected to don creative costumes for the event, adding to the festive atmosphere. Road closures will be in effect around the start and finish areas, with some beginning as early as Sunday before the race.

The Peachtree Road Race, which began in 1970, has become a cherished Atlanta tradition, combining elite competition with community celebration on Independence Day.

Key details for the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024:

– The 10K (6.2-mile) course runs from Lenox Square in Buckhead to Piedmont Park.

  • – Start times:
  • – Wheelchair division: 6:00 a.m.
  • – Elite women: 6:50 a.m.
  • – Elite men, high school division, and first wave: 7:00 a.m.
  • – Subsequent waves start every five minutes until 8:50 a.m.
  • – Participants have until 10:00 a.m. to complete the course.

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.
