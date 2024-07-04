How to the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 live?

The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024, the 55th running of this iconic event, is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 4, in Atlanta, and you can watch live streaming coverage of the annual event on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Official YouTube Channel. The the world’s largest 10K.

“The 55th Running of the Peachtree will be the biggest running and walking party the world has seen since the 50th Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, race director and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “It’s clear that the intersection of running and community in Atlanta is as strong as it’s ever been. Running City USA is counting the days till the Fourth.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide live coverage of the elite men’s and women’s races, the wheelchair division, and runners crossing the finish line.

Finishers will receive the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. Many participants are expected to don creative costumes for the event, adding to the festive atmosphere. Road closures will be in effect around the start and finish areas, with some beginning as early as Sunday before the race.

The Peachtree Road Race, which began in 1970, has become a cherished Atlanta tradition, combining elite competition with community celebration on Independence Day.

Key details for the AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024:

– The 10K (6.2-mile) course runs from Lenox Square in Buckhead to Piedmont Park.