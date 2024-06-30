Main News

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Smashes 400m Hurdles World Record Again With 50.65secs

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her own 400m hurdles world record with a stunning 50.65secs at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone sets world record at 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
Sydney McLaughlin Levrone sets world record at 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Photo: NB/Twitter

EUGENE, Ore. — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion, shattered her own world record in the 400m hurdles at the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field on Sunday (June 30). The 24-year-old phenom clocked an astonishing time of 50.65 seconds, lowering her previous world record of 50.68 seconds, set at the same venue during the World Athletics Championships last year.

“I wasn’t expecting that time,” McLaughlin-Levrone said.

In only her fourth 400m hurdles race of the season, McLaughlin-Levrone displayed her dominance once again as she lowered the world record for a 5th time in her career. After making an aggressive start to cover the opening 300m, the former Kentucky Wildcats standout pulled away from the entire to stun the crowd at Hayward Field again.

When the record-breaking time flashed on the scoreboard, McLaughlin-Levrone covered her mouth in disbelief, left in awe by her own achievement.

“Just shock. Honestly shock,” said McLaughlin-Levrone, who covered her mouth in amazement when she crossed and saw the time. “I know when it first came up it said, ‘50.67.’ I was like, ‘There’s just no way.'”

Anna Cockrell (NIKE) secured second place with a personal best of 52.64 seconds, while Jasmine Jones (adidas), the NCAA champion, also set a personal best of 52.77 seconds to finish third and clinch an Olympic spot.

Cockrell praised McLaughlin-Levrone, outlining her phenomenal area of strengths.

“She’s really fast and she’s really strong, it’s hard to put it any other way,” Cockrell said.

McLaughlin-Levrone, meanwhile, revealed that she’s still learning new things about running the 400m hurdles, stating that she’s hoping to break 50 seconds.

“I would love to dip under 50 at some point,” said McLaughlin-Levrone. “I don’t know if that’s this year or if that’s next year. Just always chipping away, seeing what’s possible and continuing to improve the race.

“There are so many different ways to run it and I feel like every time I’m on the track, I’m figuring out what’s the best way.”

