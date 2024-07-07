How to watch the Meeting de Paris 2024 Wanda Diamond League?

The 2024 Wanda Diamond League series resumes on Sunday in Paris, with several Paris Olympic-bound athletes set to continue their respective preparations for the Games. You can watch live streaming coverage of Meeting de Paris 2024 on several different platforms, including the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page and NBC Sports.

Live online streaming coverage will also be available on Peacock TV for United States viewers, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET, while viewers in Canada can watch the action on CBC and those in the United Kingdom can tune into BBC live action. Click here for the complete list of TV and online streaming platforms.

Read more: Faith Kipyegon and Roshawn Clarke world records ratified

Live results will be available, starting at 7:12 with the Hammer Throw Finals for women and men, while the main two-hour broadcast window will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET with the men’s 400m hurdles.

Although the live stream on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook pages is free, it will NOT be available in all territories, so please check with your providers to see the channels broadcasting the meeting in your area.

Here are the countries that will access the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook livestream: Australia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Iceland, Indonesia, Japan, Monaco, Myanmar (Burma), Romania, South Korea, and Sri Lanka.

Among the stars in action at the Meeting de Paris 2024 on Sunday are world record-holders Faith Kipyegon and Mondo Duplantis, along with two-time Commonwealth 800m champion Wyclife Kinyamal, and world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the women’s high jump.

Keep an eye out for World 400m champion Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic and Brazil’s 2022 world 400m hurdles champion Alison dos Santos.