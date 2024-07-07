Yaroslava Mahuchikh Shatters High Jump World Record With 2.10m Clearance in Paris

PARIS — Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh leaped into the history books on Sunday at the Meeting de Paris 2024 –breaking a world record that had stood for nearly four decades. The 22-year-old cleared an astounding 2.10 meters, surpassing the previous mark of 2.09m set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in 1987.

How Yaroslava Mahuchikh Broke The World Record?

Mahuchikh’s record-breaking performance unfolded in dramatic fashion at the 2024 Wanda Diamond League event. She faced strong competition from world indoor champion Nicola Olyslagers of Australia, with both athletes clearing 2.01m on their second attempts. – Read Also: Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins again, Hamish Kerr sets NR at 29th Banskobystricka latka

However, Mahuchikh pulled ahead, successfully jumping 2.03m while Olyslagers faltered. – Records and stats

With victory secured, the Ukrainian star set her sights on the record books. She cleared 2.07m on her second try, setting a new national record. Then, with the bar raised to the historic height of 2.10m, Mahuchikh soared over it on her very first attempt.

“Coming into this competition, I had feelings that I could jump 2.07m and maybe 2.10m,” Mahuchikh told reporters after her triumph. “Finally I signed Ukraine to the history of world athletics.”

The timing of this extraordinary feat couldn’t be better for Mahuchikh, coming weeks before the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“It’s a good step towards the Olympic Games,” Mahuchikh said, already looking ahead. “The next step is to try to break my own world record. Wow! That’s fantastic!”