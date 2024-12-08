Main News

Honolulu Marathon 2024 Results: Haileselassie & Limo Secure Wins

The Honolulu Marathon 2024 Results on December 8, 2024, with Yemane Haileselassie and Cynthia Jerotich Limo emerging as the champions.

Glen Andrews
By Glen Andrews 2 Min Read
Yemane Haileselassie after the winning the 2024 Honolulu Marathon. (Photo: Organizers)

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Honolulu Marathon took place in Honolulu, HI, with Eritrean Yemane Haileselassie and Kenyan Cynthia Jerotich Limo emerging as the champions. – READ MORE: Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 results

In the women’s category, defending champion Cynthia Jerotich Limo secured the top spot with a time of 2:31:14, improving on her previous year’s winning time of 2:33:01. Limo held off her compatriot Sandrafelis Chebet TueiI, who finished second with a time of 2:31:48.

Cynthia Limo 2024 after winning the 2024 Honolulu Marathon. (Photo: Organizers)

Judith Jeptum Korir completed the Kenyan sweep of the podium, finishing third with a time of 2:36:17.

In the men’s race, Yemane Haileselassie claimed the top honor by clocking in at 2:11:59. Reuben Kerio of Kenya followed closely, finishing second with a time of 2:12:16. Kensuke Horio of Japan secured the third place with a time of 2:15:30.

Yemane Haileselassie after the winning the 2024 Honolulu Marathon. (Photo: Organizers)

Honolulu Marathon 2024 Results List of top Finishers:

Men’s Marathon

  • 1st Place: Yemane HAILESELASSIE (ERI) – 2:11:59
  • 2nd Place: Reuben KERIO (KEN) – 2:12:16
  • 3rd Place: Kensuke HORIO (JPN) – 2:15:30
  • 4th Place: Suguru OSAKO (JPN) – 2:16:37
  • 5th Place: Amanuel MESEL (ERI) – 2:17:33
  • 6th Place: Yudai FUKUDA (JPN) – 2:18:21
  • 7th Place: Kei TSUBOI (JPN) – 2:35:32

Women’s Marathon

  • 1st Place: Cynthia JEROTICH (KEN) – 2:31:14
  • 2nd Place: Sandrafelis Chebet TUEI (KEN) – 2:31:48
  • 3rd Place: Judith Jeptum KORIR (KEN) – 2:36:17
  • 4th Place: Kana NUMATA (JPN) – 2:46:42
  • 5th Place: Eri SUZUKI (JPN) – 2:49:26
  • 6th Place: Brittany ALVAREZ (AUS) – 2:52:12
  • 7th Place: Akiko KUDO (JPN) – 2:52:51
  • 8th Place: Leah FITZGERALD (AUS) – 2:53:10
  • 9th Place: Anya CULLING (GBR) – 2:53:14
  • 10th Place: Shelley MCDONALD (USA) – 2:56:33

By Glen Andrews
Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.
