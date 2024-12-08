Honolulu Marathon 2024 Results: Haileselassie & Limo Secure Wins

On Sunday, December 8, 2024, the Honolulu Marathon took place in Honolulu, HI, with Eritrean Yemane Haileselassie and Kenyan Cynthia Jerotich Limo emerging as the champions. – READ MORE: Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 results

In the women’s category, defending champion Cynthia Jerotich Limo secured the top spot with a time of 2:31:14, improving on her previous year’s winning time of 2:33:01. Limo held off her compatriot Sandrafelis Chebet TueiI, who finished second with a time of 2:31:48.

Cynthia Limo 2024 after winning the 2024 Honolulu Marathon. (Photo: Organizers)

Judith Jeptum Korir completed the Kenyan sweep of the podium, finishing third with a time of 2:36:17.

In the men’s race, Yemane Haileselassie claimed the top honor by clocking in at 2:11:59. Reuben Kerio of Kenya followed closely, finishing second with a time of 2:12:16. Kensuke Horio of Japan secured the third place with a time of 2:15:30.

Yemane Haileselassie after the winning the 2024 Honolulu Marathon. (Photo: Organizers)

Honolulu Marathon 2024 Results List of top Finishers:

Men’s Marathon

1st Place: Yemane HAILESELASSIE (ERI) – 2:11:59

Reuben KERIO (KEN) – 2:12:16 3rd Place: Kensuke HORIO (JPN) – 2:15:30

Kensuke HORIO (JPN) – 2:15:30 4th Place: Suguru OSAKO (JPN) – 2:16:37

Suguru OSAKO (JPN) – 2:16:37 5th Place: Amanuel MESEL (ERI) – 2:17:33

Amanuel MESEL (ERI) – 2:17:33 6th Place: Yudai FUKUDA (JPN) – 2:18:21

Yudai FUKUDA (JPN) – 2:18:21 7th Place: Kei TSUBOI (JPN) – 2:35:32

Women’s Marathon