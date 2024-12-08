Main News

Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 results

USA's Hobbs Kessler and Nikki Hiltz emerged as the winners of the men's and women's races at the Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 in Honolulu on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

By Glen Andrews 3 Min Read
Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 results - Nikki HILTZ and others (Photo: Honolulu Marathon staff)

Americans Hobbs Kessler and Nikki Hiltz secured victories at the Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 in Honolulu on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Hiltz emerged as the winner of the women’s race after a closely contested finish.

In a thrilling competition, Hiltz edged out her compatriot Weini Kelati by a mere 0.09 seconds, finishing with a time of 4:28.39 compared to Kelati’s 4:28.49. Sinclaire Johnson followed closely behind, securing third place with a time of 4:28.54. Heather MacLean took fourth place, completing the mile in 4:28.87.

Kessler dominated the men’s race, finishing with a time of 3:56.85. He outpaced Jack Anstey of Australia, who came in second with a time of 3:57.25, and Neil Gourley of Great Britain, the 2022 Merrie Mile winner, who finished third with a time of 3:58.21. No other male competitors broke the four-minute mark.

Kalākaua Merrie Mile 2024 results:

Men’s Mile Road Final

  • 1. Hobbs Kessler (USA) – Born: March 15, 2003 – Time: 3:56.85
  • 2. Jack Anstey (AUS) – Born: April 8, 1997 – Time: 3:57.25
  • 3. Neil Gourley (GBR) – Born: February 7, 1995 – Time: 3:58.21
  • 4. Festus Lagat (KEN) – Born: October 10, 1996 – Time: 4:00.69
  • 5. Morgan Beadlescomb (USA) – Born: June 1, 1998 – Time: 4:03.27
  • 6. Oliver Hoare (AUS) – Born: January 29, 1997 – Time: 4:03.74
  • 7. Vincent Ciattei (USA) – Born: January 21, 1995 – Time: 4:05.85
  • 8. Bryce Hoppel (USA) – Born: September 5, 1997 – Time: 4:17.59

Women’s Mile Road Final

  • 1. Nikki Hiltz (USA) – Born: October 23, 1994 – Time: 4:28.39
  • 2. Weini Kelati (USA) – Born: December 1, 1996 – Time: 4:28.49
  • 3. Sinclaire Johnson (USA) – Born: April 13, 1998 – Time: 4:28.54
  • 4. Heather MacLean (USA) – Born: August 31, 1995 – Time: 4:28.87
  • 5. Susan Lokayo Ejore (KEN) – Born: November 9, 1995 – Time: 4:31.01
  • 6. Nozomi Tanaka (JPN) – Born: September 4, 1999 – Time: 4:31.17
  • 7. Emily Mackay (USA) – Born: April 30, 1998 – Time: 4:34.75
  • 8. Sophie O’Sullivan (IRL) – Born: December 23, 2001 – Time: 4:39.33

