How To Watch The Honolulu Marathon 2024 Race?

You can watch the Honolulu Marathon 2024 live streaming coverage on Hawaii News Now for free! Stream it on Sunday, December 8, 2024!

Hawaii News Now is celebrating the 52nd Anniversary of the Honolulu Marathon 2024 with a special edition of Sunrise. Those looking to follow the Honolulu Marathon 2024 can watch live streaming coverage of the race on Sunday, December 8, 2024, live on Hawaii News Now for free!

Suppose you are unable to make it to the event. In that case, you can track your favorite runners throughout the entire course, while profiling competitors who have run in every race, and revealing the economic impact of this massive event.

After an exciting Kalakaua Merrie Mile through Waikiki on Saturday, all eyes will be on the Honolulu Marathon main event, which will feature several top runners, including both of the race’s 2023 champions, Cynthia Limo and Paul Lonyangata of Kenya.

“When we got to 35 kilometers, I felt that I was still strong and I knew it was only seven kilometers that remained, so I had to do it by myself,” said Limo, who ran 2:33:01 to win the women’s race last time. “I tried to push and push. I am so pleased.”

“When you prepare for everything you know you are ready,” said Lonyangata after last year’s race.  “And when you decide when to make the move, you have to go hard.”

Visit Hawaii News Now for live coverage from the starting line to the finishing celebration.

How to watch Honolulu Marathon 2024

For more information on the Honolulu Marathon, please visit honolulumarathon.org

When: Sunday, December 8th  |  6:00 a.m./11:00 a.m. ET
Broadcast: K5
Streaming: www.hawaiinewsnow.com/honolulumarathon |  ROKU  |  AmazonFireTV  |  AppleTV

Top Runners in Honolulu Marathon 2024 Elite Race

Men: 

🇰🇪 Paul Lonyangata (KEN), PB: 2:06:10, Paris, Date: 09-Apr-2017
🇪🇷 Yemane Haileselassie (ERI), PB: 2:14:44, Boston, Date: 15-Apr-2024
🇪🇷 Amanuel Mesel (ERI), PB: 2:08:17, Valencia, Date: 17-Nov-2013
🇰🇪 Reuben Kerio (KEN), PB: 2:07:00, Eindhoven, Date: 13-Oct-2019
🇰🇪 Barnabas Kiptum (KEN), PB: 2:04:17, Milan, Date: 16-May-2021
🇯🇵 Suguru Osako (JPN), PB: 2:05:29, Tokyo, Date: 01-Mar-2020
🇯🇵 Kensuke Horio (JPN), PB: 2:08:25, Tokyo, Date: 06-Mar-2022
🇯🇵 Ryo Murata (JPN), PB: N/A, N/A, Date:

Women: 

🇰🇪 Cynthia Limo (KEN), PB: 2:25:10, Hamburg, Date: 28-Apr-2024
🇰🇪 Judith Jeptum Korir (KEN), PB: 2:18:20, Eugene, Date: 18-Jul-2022
🇪🇹 Fantu Shugi Gelasa (ETH), PB: 2:29:20, Lisbon, Date: 08-Oct-2023
🇯🇵 Eri Suzuki (JPN), PB: 2:41:42, Tokyo, Date: 03-Mar-2024

By Glen Andrews
Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.
