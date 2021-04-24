How To Watch John Jacobs Invitational Stream, Heat Sheets, Live Results

NORMAN — Watch a live stream of the 2021 John Jacobs Invitational on Saturday, April 24, hosted by the Oklahoma men’s and women’s track and field teams at the John Jacobs Track Complex in Norman, Okla. The meeting, which is one of several events slated for this weekend, will have updates vis Live Results and Live Stream while a complete Heat Sheets (PDF) is also available to fans.

The 2021 John Jacobs Invitational meet will feature three full teams with Kansas State and Oklahoma State joining the Sooners in that category. Several individuals from other institutions will also be on show with athletes from Central Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene also listed among the student-athletes expected to compete but won’t field a complete team.

2021 JOHN JACOBS INVITATIONAL INFORMATION

Saturday, April 24

Live Results: Delta Timing

Live Stream: SoonerSports.tv

Venue: John Jacobs Track Complex; Norman, Okla.

Field: Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Central Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma, Southern Nazarene University,

Saturday’s meeting will be the final home event of the 2021 outdoor season. Action on the day will get going at 11:30 am ET / 10:30 am CT with the men’s and women’s javelin throw. Prior to the running events, Oklahoma will be honoring its 25 seniors at a recognition ceremony, while two Sooners will be presented with the Owen Hewett award. The women’s long jump is set for 12:00 pm ET with the women’s hammer going off at 1:30 pm ET, and the men’s shot put and women’s pole vault slated for 1:30 pm ET.

Track competition will start at 2:00 pm ET, with the men’s 4×100 meters relay getting the running events underway. Following that are the women’s and men’s 1500m races, the 400m events, as well as the sprint hurdles.

The men’s 100m will feature senior sprinter Jackson Webb who will start as the man to beat, given his impressive form thus far this season. Webb is ranked 12th season among NCAA DI sprinters with a time of 10.22 seconds. His Sooners teammate Demarius Smith will run in the men’s 200m

NOTE: Live results can be found via Delta Timing. The meet will be live-streamed through SoonerSports.tv as a premium stream. Admissions to the meet is OU pass list only.