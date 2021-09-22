No. 3 BYU men’s cross country ready for Roy Griak Invitational, follow live results

ST. PAUL, Minn. – No. 3 BYU men’s cross country will continue its preparations for the busy part of the season when it travels to compete in the 35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 24. You can follow all the live Results and updates from the meet.

In the team’s last time out, reigning national XC champion Conner Mantz and Aidan Troutner led the way in a season-opening win at the Autumn Classic in Provo, Utah on Sept. 11. Except for a seventh-place finish at the 2020 NCAA Championships, BYU has won four of its last five meets dating back to the Weber State Invitational on Nov. 6, 2020.

Mantz posted a time of 22:17.5 on route to his seventh career meet individual title when winning at the Autumn Classic last time out.

“It’s always great to take home a win in the first race of the season,” Mantz said. “The first race is always a tough one. It’s hard to get the legs and body used to that overall fatigue that comes with hard running. You can go for it in a workout, but it’s just different in a race.”

Mantz, Troutner, and Brandon Garnica each finished in the top-5 at the Autumn Classic and will race again for the Cougars at Griak. All-American Casey Clinger will return to action for BYU on Friday. In Clinger’s last meet, he finished 13th at the 2020 NCAA Championships.

Meet Information

35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational

Host: Minnesota

Location: Les Bolstad Golf Course | St. Paul, Minnesota

Men’s race: 10:30 a.m. CDT.

Results

Joey Nokes and Davin Thompson will compete in the first meet of their BYU careers at Griak. The Cougars will also run Lucas Bons, Zack Ericksen, Justin Hartshorn, Zac Jacklin, McKay Johns, Creed Thompson and Adam Wood.

BYU moved up a spot to a tie for No. 3 with Stanford in the USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll when the rankings were released on Tuesday.

The Cougars will have a chance to defend that ranking at the Griak Invitational as they face 19 teams, including No. 10 Iowa State and No. 26 Michigan State. Host Minnesota is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational in University Park, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 10.

BYU last competed at the Griak Invitational in 2013. The Cougars won the 2013 Griak behind a 24:26 8K from two-time All-American Tylor Thatcher.

Meet the Host

