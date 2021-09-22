Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

College

No. 3 BYU men’s cross country ready for Roy Griak Invitational, follow live results
Advertisement

College

How to follow the 2021 Bill Dellinger XC Invitational live results!

College

Kennesaw State earns first ranking in program history

College

2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates

College

Purdue sweeps 2021 John McNichols Invitational team titles

College Main News

UPDATED: Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree results; No. 1 Northern Arizona dominates
Conner_Mantz_BYU_wins
Conner Mantz of BYU in action in the men's race

College

No. 3 BYU men’s cross country ready for Roy Griak Invitational, follow live results

The third-ranked men’s cross country will travels to compete in the 35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 24.

Published

ST. PAUL, Minn. – No. 3 BYU men’s cross country will continue its preparations for the busy part of the season when it travels to compete in the 35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 24. You can follow all the live Results and updates from the meet.

In the team’s last time out, reigning national XC champion Conner Mantz and Aidan Troutner led the way in a season-opening win at the Autumn Classic in Provo, Utah on Sept. 11. Except for a seventh-place finish at the 2020 NCAA Championships, BYU has won four of its last five meets dating back to the Weber State Invitational on Nov. 6, 2020.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mantz posted a time of 22:17.5 on route to his seventh career meet individual title when winning at the Autumn Classic last time out.

READ MORE: 2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates

“It’s always great to take home a win in the first race of the season,” Mantz said. “The first race is always a tough one. It’s hard to get the legs and body used to that overall fatigue that comes with hard running. You can go for it in a workout, but it’s just different in a race.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mantz, Troutner, and Brandon Garnica each finished in the top-5 at the Autumn Classic and will race again for the Cougars at Griak. All-American Casey Clinger will return to action for BYU on Friday. In Clinger’s last meet, he finished 13th at the 2020 NCAA Championships.

Meet Information

  • 35th Annual Roy Griak Invitational
  • Host: Minnesota
  • Location: Les Bolstad Golf Course | St. Paul, Minnesota
  • Men’s race: 10:30 a.m. CDT.
  • Results

Joey Nokes and Davin Thompson will compete in the first meet of their BYU careers at Griak. The Cougars will also run Lucas Bons, Zack Ericksen, Justin Hartshorn, Zac Jacklin, McKay Johns, Creed Thompson and Adam Wood.

BYU moved up a spot to a tie for No. 3 with Stanford in the USTFCCCA National Coaches’ Poll when the rankings were released on Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Cougars will have a chance to defend that ranking at the Griak Invitational as they face 19 teams, including No. 10 Iowa State and No. 26 Michigan State. Host Minnesota is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational in University Park, Pennsylvania on Friday, Sept. 10.

BYU last competed at the Griak Invitational in 2013. The Cougars won the 2013 Griak behind a 24:26 8K from two-time All-American Tylor Thatcher.

Meet the Host

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Minnesota cross country is led by Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Matt Bingle and Cross Country Head Coach Sarah Hopkins.
  • The Golden Gophers’ men’s cross country tradition includes…
    • four conference championships
    •  23 appearances at NCAA Championships
    •  24 All-Americans

In this article:, ,
Written By

Written/compiled/published by one of the World-Track and Field website staff members or editors from press releases or public submissions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Oregon_womens_cross_country_Bill_Dellinger_XC_Invitational Oregon_womens_cross_country_Bill_Dellinger_XC_Invitational

College

How to follow the 2021 Bill Dellinger XC Invitational live results!

A number of the nation's ranked programs will compete at the 2021 Bill Dellinger XC Invitational and you can follow all the live results...

8 hours ago
Kennesaw-State-women's-cross-Country-team Kennesaw-State-women's-cross-Country-team

College

Kennesaw State earns first ranking in program history

Kennesaw State women's cross country team is now ranked No. 10 in the 2021 NCAA DI Women's Cross Country South Regional Rankings.

8 hours ago
Krone_Taylor_womens_cross_country Krone_Taylor_womens_cross_country

College

2021 Roy Griak Invitational schedule, live results and updates

You can follow all the live results and updates, as well as check out the schedule for the 2021 Roy Griak Invitational cross country...

8 hours ago
Purdue-cross-country-team Purdue-cross-country-team

College

Purdue sweeps 2021 John McNichols Invitational team titles

The results and report as the Purdue men's and women's cross country teams swept the 2021 John McNichols Invitational team titles on Saturday.

3 days ago