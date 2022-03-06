How to watch the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022? Olympic champion Jackson races in the 60m

Several athletes will continue their preparations for the busy part of the winter season when they line up at the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022 meet at the AccorHotels Arena de Bercy, and you can watch live streaming coverage on Sunday (6).

What time does the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022 starts, where to stream it?

For the viewers in the USA and Canada, you can watch the live broadcast on FloTrack. The stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm ET and you can stream or cast the action from your computer, mobile device, or from your TV television. You can stream live from your browser or download the FloSports app to your Roku, Fire TV, Firestick, Chromecast, or Apple TV streaming platforms. Watch live on TVP Sports (use a VPN if you don’t have a Poland IP) | Watch live on AthleTV.fr ($)

Among the leading competitors lining up at the World Athletics Indoor Tour silver level series meeting is Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica. Read more: Święty-Ersetic breaks Polish 400m record with 51.04 PB run in Torun

Jackson, who finished behind sprint double champion and compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, will compete for only the third time indoor in her career when she lines up in the women’s 60m.

The 27-year-old who competed in meetings in Fayetteville and Louisville last month, owns a personal best of 7.12 seconds for the 60m and she will be aiming to improve on that mark in Paris this weekend.

Among the leading entrants on the men’s side is American 2010 World Indoor 60m silver medalist Michael Rodgers, while European champion over the 60m hurdles, Wilhem Belocian of France, will take part in that event in Paris on Sunday and will go up against countryman and multiple global championships medalist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

American Chris Nilsen, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist in the men’s pole vault, will look to build on his impressive early-season form when he competes in his specialty. Nilsen leads the world alongside Sweden’s Olympic champion Armand Duplantis with a mark of 6.05m, which is also an American indoor record.