Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022? Olympic champion Jackson races in the 60m

You can watch the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022 meet at the AccorHotels Arena de Bercy on Sunday (6) live on FloTrack, while live results will be available. Olympic champion Shericka Jackson will race in the women’s 60m dash.

Published

Jamaican-Shericka-Jackson-at-the-2021-Diamond-League-meeting-in-Stockholm
Jamaican Shericka Jackson at the 2021 Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

Several athletes will continue their preparations for the busy part of the winter season when they line up at the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022 meet at the AccorHotels Arena de Bercy, and you can watch live streaming coverage on Sunday (6).

What time does the Meeting de Paris Indoor 2022 starts, where to stream it?

For the viewers in the USA and Canada, you can watch the live broadcast on FloTrack. The stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm ET and you can stream or cast the action from your computer, mobile device, or from your TV television. You can stream live from your browser or download the FloSports app to your Roku, Fire TV, Firestick, Chromecast, or Apple TV streaming platforms. Watch live on TVP Sports (use a VPN if you don’t have a Poland IP) | Watch live on AthleTV.fr ($)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the leading competitors lining up at the World Athletics Indoor Tour silver level series meeting is Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson of Jamaica. Read more: Święty-Ersetic breaks Polish 400m record with 51.04 PB run in Torun

Jackson, who finished behind sprint double champion and compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, will compete for only the third time indoor in her career when she lines up in the women’s 60m.

The 27-year-old who competed in meetings in Fayetteville and Louisville last month, owns a personal best of 7.12 seconds for the 60m and she will be aiming to improve on that mark in Paris this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among the leading entrants on the men’s side is American 2010 World Indoor 60m silver medalist Michael Rodgers, while European champion over the 60m hurdles, Wilhem Belocian of France, will take part in that event in Paris on Sunday and will go up against countryman and multiple global championships medalist Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

American Chris Nilsen, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medalist in the men’s pole vault, will look to build on his impressive early-season form when he competes in his specialty. Nilsen leads the world alongside Sweden’s Olympic champion Armand Duplantis with a mark of 6.05m, which is also an American indoor record.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Simone Goss has been with World-Track since 2003 and has done outstanding work at the back end to help out with traveling and other meeting related activities. Goss has also done work for SportingEagles, Blaze News and other media outlets.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results Muller-Indoor-Grand-Prix-Birmingham-2022-results

Digital Results

Complete Results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham

Complete results from the 2022 Müller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on Saturday (19). Thompson-Herah, Duplantis, Holloway, and Hodgkinson were among the winners.

February 19, 2022
Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump Ackelia-Smith-of-Texas-in-the-womens-triple-jump

Main News

USTFCCCA NCAA DI Women’s Indoor Track & Field Rating Index – Week 4

The USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track and Field National rankings for Week 4 on Monday. Texas jumped Florida for the No. 1...

February 14, 2022
When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships When-are-the-Big-12-Indoor-track-and-field-championships

Main News

When are the 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships? How to watch live?

The 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships are set for February 25-26 and live coverage will be on ESPN+. Texas swept the...

February 20, 2022
Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships Watch-the-2022-SEC-Indoor-Championships

Main News

When is the 2022 SEC Indoor Championships and how to watch it?

The following is the scheduled date for the 2022 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch live streaming and follow results...

February 9, 2022
Advertisement