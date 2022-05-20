Tucson Elite Classic results for the throwing events

The Tucson Elite Classic results from the meeting that took place at the University of Arizona on Thursday evening 19 May.

Several top throwers made an appearance at the high-quality event to continue their respective preparations for what is slated to be a very busy summer of competitions.

Among the standout performers was USA’s Daniel Haugh who won the men’s Men’s Hammer Throw contest after throwing a season-best mark of 77.76m to secure the top podium spot ahead of Mexico’s Olympian Diego del Real who finished second with a mark of 77.66m.

Annette Echikunwoke of Nigeria won the women’s Hammer Throw title with a best throw of 73.67m, which improves her season-best and third-best ever in the event.

Payton Otterdahl took the men’s shot put with a throw of 20.74m.

Tucson Elite Classic results – Throwing Events

Men’s Hammer Throw

Results Place Athlete Mark

1 Daniel Haugh Unattached 77.76m 255′ 1″

2 Diego Alan Del Real Galindo Lapinguesky club 77.66m 254′ 9″

3 Morgan Shigo Velaasa 76.10m 249′ 8″

4 Alex Young Unattached 75.79m 248′ 8″

5 Nick Miller Unattached 75.61m 248′ 0″

6 Denzel Comenentia Unattached 75.21m 246′ 9″

7 Joseph Ellis Unattached 74.52m 244′ 6″

8 Sean Donnelly adidas 73.73m 241′ 10″

9 Adam Keenan Velaasa 73.61m 241′ 6″

10 Brock Eager Ironwood TC 71.67m 235′ 1″

11 Vlad Pavlenko Shore AC 71.60m 234′ 11″

12 Avery Carter Unattached 70.85m 232′ 5″

13 Justin Stafford Unattached 70.47m 231′ 2″

14 Jerome Vega Llanos Unattached 70.37m 230′ 10″

15 Israel Oloyede Unattached 69.97m 229′ 6″

16 Johnnie Jackson Unattached 69.43m 227′ 9″

17 Jose Manuel Padilla Sanchez Nuevo Leon – Regios 69.38m 227′ 7″

18 Victor Perez Unattached 68.48m 224′ 8″

19 Grayson Fleming Super Thrower Track Club 67.38m 221′ 0″

20 Zach Harkey Unattached 66.08m 216′ 9″

21 Jon Nerdal Norway 64.27m 210′ 10″

FOUL Taige Bryant Track Barn

DNS Rudy Winkler NYAC/Tracksmith

Men’s Discus Throw

Place Athlete Mark

1 Sam Mattis NYAC/Garage Strength 64.66m 212′ 1″

2 Ralford Mullings Unattached 64.35m 211′ 1″

3 Andrew Evans Unattached 64.05m 210′ 1″

4 Brian Williams Unattached 62.74m 205′ 10″

5 Kord Ferguson Throw1Deep 61.61m 202′ 1″

6 Jeremy Campbell US Paralympics 61.25m 200′ 11″

7 Josh Syrotchen Garagestrength/Trackbarn 61.08m 200′ 4″

8 Legend Hayes Garage Strength 60.99m 200′ 1″

9 Joseph Brown Unattached 59.31m 194′ 7″

10 David Blair Unattached 59.22m 194′ 3″

10 Jordan Roach Unattached 59.22m 194′ 3″

12 Noah Kennedy White Garage Strength 58.10m 190′ 7″

13 Marcus Gustaveson Velaasa/cve 56.92m 186′ 9″

14 Darian Brown Unattached 56.21m 184′ 5″

15 Roje Stona Clemson 56.16m 184′ 3″

16 Luke Vaughn Unattached 55.09m 180′ 9″

17 Noel Aaron Aguirre Ruiz UACJ 54.85m 179′ 11″

DNS Uziel Munoz Fortaleza

Men’s Shot Put

Place Athlete Mark

1 Payton Otterdahl Unattached 20.74m 68′ 0½”

2 Uziel Munoz Fortaleza 20.28m 66′ 6½”

3 Andrew Liskowitz Unattached 20.19m 66′ 3″

4 Eric Favors Garage Strength 19.98m 65′ 6¾”

5 ELDRED HENRY British Virgin Islands 19.84m 65′ 1¼”

6 T’Mond Johnson Garage Strength 19.50m 63′ 11¾”

7 Dotun Ogundeji Unattached 19.23m 63′ 1¼”

8 Lucas Warning Garage Strength 19.21m 63′ 0¼”

9 Jander Heil Deserthighperformance 17.94m 58′ 10¼”

10 Josh Cinnamo Velaasa 15.19m 49′ 10″

DNS Wictor Petersson Malmo AI – Sweden

Men’s Javelin Throw

Place Athlete Mark

1 David Carreon Fortaleza 81.71m 268′ 1″

2 Zachary Holland Umpqua Community College 79.98m 262′ 5″

3 Carlos Armenta Galician Wolf Team 77.20m 253′ 3″

4 Curtis Thompson USAJP 70.08m 229′ 11″

5 Scott Fuchs Unattached 67.45m 221′ 3″

6 Nicholas Howe Unattached 66.75m 219′ 0″

7 JAIME ULISES ARROYO Unattached 65.04m 213′ 4″

8 Roald Bradstock Unattached 59.78m 196′ 1″

DNS David Ocampo Bravo Unattached

Women’s Hammer Throw

Place Athlete Mark

1 Annette Echikunwoke Unattached 73.67m 241′ 8″

2 Lauren Bruce New Zealand 72.35m 237′ 4″

3 Magdalyn Ewen NIKE 70.38m 230′ 11″

4 Stamatia Scarvelis Unattached 70.23m 230′ 5″

5 Erin Reese Velaasa 69.92m 229′ 4″

6 Janeah Stewart Unattached 67.09m 220′ 1″

7 Autavia Fluker Unattached 66.46m 218′ 0″

8 Nayoka Clunis Unattached 66.12m 216′ 11″

9 Erica Belvit MultiStars Inc 64.92m 213′ 0″

10 Madeline Nilles Velaasa 64.80m 212′ 7″

11 Whitney Simmons-Grubb Unattached 64.56m 211′ 9″

12 Sade Olatoye Unattached 63.37m 207′ 11″

13 Agne Lukoseviciute Jusis Training 61.82m 202′ 10″

14 Meghan Serdock Tracksmith 53.59m 175′ 10″

Women’s Discus Throw

Results Place Athlete Mark

1 Rachel Dincoff Unattached 61.98m 203′ 4″

2 Chioma Onyekwere Unattached 59.26m 194′ 5″

3 Veronica Fraley Unattached 58.57m 192′ 2″

4 Trinity Tutti SISU Throws 57.50m 188′ 7″

5 GRAYCE FRENCH Unattached 55.20m 181′ 1″

6 Elena Bruckner Unattached 54.95m 180′ 3″

7 Samantha Lenton Unattached 54.55m 178′ 11″

8 Sarah Thornton Unattached 54.14m 177′ 7″

9 Emma Ljungberg Unattached 51.73m 169′ 8″

Women’s Shot Put

Results Place Athlete Mark

1 Sarah Mitton SISU Throws 19.09m 62′ 7¾”

2 Jessica Woodard Unattached 18.30m 60′ 0½”

3 Portious Warren Unattached 17.84m 58′ 6½”

4 Rachel Fatherly Garage Strength 17.69m 58′ 0½”

5 Monique Riddick Unattached 17.47m 57′ 3¾”

6 Veronica Fraley Unattached 16.89m 55′ 5″

7 Haley Teel Throw 1 Deep 16.69m 54′ 9¼”

8 Maria Fernanda Orozco Castro Unattached 15.15m 49′ 8½”

Women’s Javelin Throw

Results Place Athlete Mark

1 Kara Winger Tracksmith/NYAC 63.23m 207′ 5″

2 Arianna Ince Unattached 61.16m 200′ 8″

4 Liz Gleadale Unattached 58.23m 191′ 0″

5 Ashley Pryke SISU Throws 49.39m 162′ 0″

DNS Daniela Susana Ocampo Bravo Unattached