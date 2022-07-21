EUGENE, Oregon (July 20) – Feng Bin of China stunned Olympic champion Valerie Allman and Croatia’s twice world champion Sandra Perkovic to win the women’s discus gold medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, on Wednesday (20).

“I was ready to compete for gold again. But I just could not find out that big throw,” Allman, who entered the championships with a 71.46 meters national record performance from April, said after the shocking loss in Oregon.

Feng, who finished 5th at the last world championships in Doha in 2019, opened the competition with a lifetime best of 69.12 meters, which went unmatched by any other competitor throughout the six rounds.

Perkovic, the world champion in 2013 and 2017, had a good series, but her closest effort to the winning mark was 68.45m for a season-best in the second round, while American and world leader Allman had to settle for the bronze medal with 68.30m.

“I am so excited and I have to say all opponents did a very good job today,” said Feng who admits to being surprised by her gold medal performance. “I did not expect this result coming to Eugene, I just wanted to show my best.

“I am very excited about this result and want to share this excitement with my family and my friends. I am surprised by my gold medal but honestly not with the result. I expected the fight like this for the podium and I was sure it was going to be tough.”

Even Perkovic was surprised by Feng’s big-time performance that was out of reach on the day.

“I did not expect the (Feng) would beat us all. But I am also glad for her because she threw a huge PB and I think you just have to be lucky,” Perkovic revealed. “We all deserve the red carpets. I will continue next year in Budapest.”

Defending champion Yaime Perez of Cuba could only manage to throw 63.07m for seventh place.

“I came here as defending champion. I wanted to defend it but I admit it’s been a challenging year,” she said. “I am happy to finish top eight, but certainly not satisfied with my result.

“I wanted to throw farther, but I did not perform well technically. I want to congratulate those who performed well today and I will prepare to return to the World Championships next year.”

DISCUS THROW WOMEN Official Result 1 529 CHN Bin FENG 69.12 PB 2 560 CRO Sandra PERKOVIĆ 68.45 SB 3 1139 USA Valarie ALLMAN 68.3 4 963 NED Jorinde VAN KLINKEN 64.97 5 762 GER Claudine VITA 64.24 6 1029 POR Liliana CÁ 63.99 SB 7 566 CUB Yaimé PÉREZ 63.07 8 561 CRO Marija TOLJ 63.07 9 726 GER Shanice CRAFT 62.35 10 676 FRA Melina ROBERT-MICHON 60.36 11 754 GER Kristin PUDENZ 59.97 12 1209 USA Laulauga TAUSAGA 56.47