INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships will take place from Monday through Sunday, 25-31 July in Sacramento, California and you can watch live streaming coverage of the event on USATF.TV+.

You can follow all the live results and updates by clicking here while on-demand videos for the entirety of the event will be available with a USATF.TV+ / RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription.

Main Broadcast Start Times (Subject to change/Times are Pacific) – Full Schedule Here

Date Time 7/25 7:30am USATF.TV +PLUS 7/26 7:30am USATF.TV +PLUS 7/27 8:00am USATF.TV +PLUS 7/28 8:00am USATF.TV +PLUS 7/29 8:00am USATF.TV +PLUS 7/30 8:00am USATF.TV +PLUS 7/31 8:00am USATF.TV +PLUS

The webcast will be focused on running events. Field events will be shown on the main broadcast as the schedule allows. The broadcast will begin each day with the first running event and conclude with the final running event of the day.

The championships will feature thousands of USATF youth athletes who are set to battle for national titles at the pinnacle meet of the youth season.



Athletes ages 7-18 will flock to Sacramento State University to test their skills against the best in the country, gaining valuable competition experience for the rest of their track and field careers.



Youth athletes will also have the opportunity to meet the 2004 Olympic champion and two-time World champion in the 100m, Justin Gatlin. The eight-time global medalist will be on-site to cheer on future stars, sign autographs, and meet some of the best youth athletes in the country.



Spectators of all ages are welcome to attend with tickets available to purchase on-site.



