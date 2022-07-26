Neeraj Chopra is the Tokyo Olympic Game champion from 2021

(July 26) — India’s javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 because of an injury, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Tuesday. Chopra is the defending Commonwealth Games champion. Rea more: When is the Commonwealth Games 2022? How to watch it?

Chopra, who started his 2022 season late after winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last summer, was hoping to defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham next month and add to the silver medal he won at the World Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, last week.

However, Reuters and ESPN reported that the 24-year-old was advised to take some rest after he suffered a groin injury at the world championships. The report said Chopra had complained of groin discomfort in Eugene and went on to undergo scans.

“He underwent an MRI scan after suffering a strain at the World Championships and has been advised a month’s rest to recover,” Rajeev Mehta, the general secretary of the Indian Olympic Association told ESPN.

After his runner-up finish to Grenada’s Anderson Peters at the World Athletics Championships 2022 last Sunday (24) where he threw 88.13m, Chopra said: “I was feeling the strain after my fourth throw. I wasn’t able to put in as much effort at that point.

“…I was feeling it (the strain). The doubts did creep into my mind after that. I’ve strapped my leg now and hopefully, I’ll be fit in time for my next competition. I should, hopefully, be alright.”

Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times.#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeareTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pPg7SYlrSm — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 26, 2022

Chopra threw 86.47 meters to win the gold medal at the 21st Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia in 2018 and was seen as one of the top contenders to win the event in Birmingham in August. Read more: Who won the Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

He had been chosen as India’s flag-bearer for Thursday’s opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 which will run from 28 July through 8 August.

Rohit Yadav and DP Manu are the two Indians who will now represent the country in the men’s javelin threw competition.

The track and field schedule at the Games will begin on Tuesday, 2 August.

PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra on the podium after his silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images