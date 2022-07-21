EUGENE, Oregon (July 21) — Shericka Jackson blasted to 21.45 seconds to win the women’s 200 meters title and set a championship record at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Thursday’s Day 7 here at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce got off to another rocket start to put the entire field under pressure entering the home straight, but Jackson caught her Jamaican compatriot with about 70m to go and then put daylight between herself and the rest of the field to clock the second-fastest time in the history of the event.

Fraser-Pryce held her form in the closing part of the race to collect the silver medal in 21.81 seconds with the bronze medal going to the defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain in 22.05.

“They pushed me and I’m so grateful – a championship record, a personal best,” said Jackson.

“I’m feeling great. I came out and put on a show. The fastest woman alive, the national and championship record, I can’t complain,” she added.

Jackson, who failed to make the final at the Olympics last summer in Tokyo after a miscalculation –won in Oregon this time in style, after smashing the championship record and sit only behind the long-standing world record of 21.34 secs by Florence Griffith Joyner.

“I know Shelly is probably one of the best curve runners in the world so I had to run the curve as hard as possible,” the Jamaican sprint star said. “I know I am strong and fast on coming home so I knew when I eventually caught up with her, I could take it.”

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah could only manage seventh in 22.39, while American champion and the second-fastest woman in the world this season, Abby Steiner was fifth in 22.26.

Women – 200 metres

Statistical Summary

Shericka Jackson (JAM) wins the 200 metres in 21.45, the second fastest time ever after FloJo’s world record of 21.34. The time betters the championship record of 21.63 set by Dafne Schippers (NED) in 2015 and is a Hayward Field and USA All-Comers record.

Silver went to Jackson’s teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who ran 21.81, the 2 nd fastest mark-for-place at the World Championships, after the 21.66 run by Elaine Thompson-Herah in 2015.

Jamaica’s gold / silver was the 6 th time that a nation put 2 women on the podium in the 200 metres, and the second gold / silver, after the United States in 2005.

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR), the defending champion in the event, won the bronze medal, running 22.02, the 2 nd fastest mark-for-place at the World Championships.

This was the 5 th gold medal for Jamaica in the 200, which moves them ahead of the United States, who has run the race 4 times.

Finishing 7 th was the 100 metre champion at Oregon22, Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran 22.39, which is the best ever mark-for-place at the World Championships.

Photo: Getty Images