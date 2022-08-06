World Athletics Championships U20 medal table standings
The following is the final medal table standings at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday (6) as four countries reached double digits in the overall medal collection. Read more: Tina Clayton runs 10.95, sets championship record, defends World U20 100m title

Who topped World Athletics Championships U20 medal standings?

The United States finished atop of the medal table standings after six days of exciting competition –collecting seven golds, four silvers, and four bronze medals for a total of 15 medals altogether. Jamaica, in the meantime, had the most medals overall with 16 after securing six golds, seven silvers, and three bronze medals.

Also finishing with medals in double figures was Ethiopia with 12, including six golds, five silvers, and one bronze, as well as Kenya, which ended with 10 overall, including three golds, three silvers, and four bronze medals.

A total of 41 countries won at least one medal at the championships, while 24 nations won at least one gold medal here in Cali, Colombia over the last six days!

World Athletics Championships U20 medal table standings

Medal Table
RANKCOUNTRYGoldSilverBronzeTOTAL
1United States74415
2Jamaica67316
3Ethiopia65112
4Kenya33410
5South Africa2125
6Turkey2114
7France2103
8Germany1438
9Sweden1214
10Finland1203
11Japan1124
11Netherlands1124
13Botswana1102
13Bulgaria1102
13Greece1102
13Mexico1102
17Great Britain & N.I.1023
18Bahamas1012
18Estonia1012
18Italy1012
18Serbia1012
18Ukraine1012
23Israel1001
23Uzbekistan1001
25Colombia0213
25India0213
27Algeria0202
28Eritrea0112
29Cuba0101
29Slovenia0101
29Switzerland0101
32Australia0022
32Poland0022
34Brazil0011
34Bahrain0011
34Canada0011
34Cyprus0011
34Hungary0011
34Morocco0011
34Uganda0011
34Uruguay0011
