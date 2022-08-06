The following is the final medal table standings at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Saturday (6) as four countries reached double digits in the overall medal collection. Read more: Tina Clayton runs 10.95, sets championship record, defends World U20 100m title

Who topped World Athletics Championships U20 medal standings?

The United States finished atop of the medal table standings after six days of exciting competition –collecting seven golds, four silvers, and four bronze medals for a total of 15 medals altogether. Jamaica, in the meantime, had the most medals overall with 16 after securing six golds, seven silvers, and three bronze medals.

Also finishing with medals in double figures was Ethiopia with 12, including six golds, five silvers, and one bronze, as well as Kenya, which ended with 10 overall, including three golds, three silvers, and four bronze medals.

A total of 41 countries won at least one medal at the championships, while 24 nations won at least one gold medal here in Cali, Colombia over the last six days!

World Athletics Championships U20 medal table standings

Medal Table RANK COUNTRY Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL 1 United States 7 4 4 15 2 Jamaica 6 7 3 16 3 Ethiopia 6 5 1 12 4 Kenya 3 3 4 10 5 South Africa 2 1 2 5 6 Turkey 2 1 1 4 7 France 2 1 0 3 8 Germany 1 4 3 8 9 Sweden 1 2 1 4 10 Finland 1 2 0 3 11 Japan 1 1 2 4 11 Netherlands 1 1 2 4 13 Botswana 1 1 0 2 13 Bulgaria 1 1 0 2 13 Greece 1 1 0 2 13 Mexico 1 1 0 2 17 Great Britain & N.I. 1 0 2 3 18 Bahamas 1 0 1 2 18 Estonia 1 0 1 2 18 Italy 1 0 1 2 18 Serbia 1 0 1 2 18 Ukraine 1 0 1 2 23 Israel 1 0 0 1 23 Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1 25 Colombia 0 2 1 3 25 India 0 2 1 3 27 Algeria 0 2 0 2 28 Eritrea 0 1 1 2 29 Cuba 0 1 0 1 29 Slovenia 0 1 0 1 29 Switzerland 0 1 0 1 32 Australia 0 0 2 2 32 Poland 0 0 2 2 34 Brazil 0 0 1 1 34 Bahrain 0 0 1 1 34 Canada 0 0 1 1 34 Cyprus 0 0 1 1 34 Hungary 0 0 1 1 34 Morocco 0 0 1 1 34 Uganda 0 0 1 1 34 Uruguay 0 0 1 1