MINNEAPOLIS, (Oct. 01) — Sunday’s Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon 2023 and 10-mile races, organized by Twin Cities In Motion, have been canceled due to extreme and dangerous weather conditions, the event organizers said today. The decision comes after the latest weather forecast projected record-setting heat, making it unsafe for participants, supporters, and volunteers.

Twin Cities In Motion and its partners expressed disappointment at not being able to hold the races that many have been preparing for. EAS Black Flag weather conditions.

However, they emphasized that the safety of the participants and the community remains their top priority. Extreme heat conditions pose significant risks, not just to the runners but also to emergency medical response systems.

The organizers have called upon the entire running community to come together for the safety of everyone involved. They stressed the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring that such events can be conducted safely in the future.

Await Further Updates

Participants can expect an update about possible credit for the canceled event by the end of the day on Thursday, October 5.

