The full men’s 5k report and highlights at the first-ever World Athletics Road Running Championships – Riga 23 in Latvia on Sunday. Hagos Gebrhiwet clocked 12:59 to win his first senior global title, while nine national records and several personal bests were set.

Below you will find the complete list of achievements led by the championship record time by Gebrhiwet, while his Ethiopian teammate Yomif Kejelcha finished with the silver medal and Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir secured the bronze.

Highlights

Championships Record (CR) : Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH) – 12:59

: Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH) – 12:59 Season’s Best (SB) : Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) – 13:16

: Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) – 13:16 National Records (NR) : Dawit Seare (ERI) – 13:21, Awet Nftalem Kibrab (NOR) – 13:28, Jonas Glans (SWE) – 13:32, Kanta Shimizu (JPN) – 13:37, Ivo Balabanov (BUL) – 13:41, Joel Ibler Lillesø (DEN) – 13:46, Santiago Catrofe (URU) – 13:49, Andrii Atamaniuk (UKR) – 14:08, Uģis Jocis (LAT) – 14:14

: Dawit Seare (ERI) – 13:21, Awet Nftalem Kibrab (NOR) – 13:28, Jonas Glans (SWE) – 13:32, Kanta Shimizu (JPN) – 13:37, Ivo Balabanov (BUL) – 13:41, Joel Ibler Lillesø (DEN) – 13:46, Santiago Catrofe (URU) – 13:49, Andrii Atamaniuk (UKR) – 14:08, Uģis Jocis (LAT) – 14:14 Personal Bests (PB): Etienne Daginos (FRA) – 13:25, Morgan McDonald (AUS) – 13:26, Scott Beattie (GBR) – 13:32, Magnus Tuv Myhre (NOR) – 13:33, Egide Ntakarutimana (BDI) – 13:35, Célestin Ndikumana (BDI) – 13:36, Leonard Chemutai (UGA) – 13:36, Maxime Chaumeton (RSA) – 13:36, Stewart McSweyn (AUS) – 13:39, Kevin Kamenschak (AUT) – 13:49, Eric Speakman (NZL) – 13:49, Derebe Ayele (ISR) – 13:52, Tiidrek Nurme (EST) – 14:06, Abderezak Suleman (ERI) – 14:07, Thomas Fafard (CAN) – 14:08, Yamato Yoshii (JPN) – 14:11, Tim Verbaandert (NED) – 14:12, Nicholas Seoposengwe (RSA) – 14:19, Marcin Biskup (POL) – 14:40, Edgars Šumskis (LAT) – 15:01, Shaun Goh (SGP) – 15:33

USA Runners

Olin Hacker : 14th Place – 13:36 (NR)

: 14th Place – 13:36 (NR) Ahmed Muhumed: 22nd Place – 13:42

