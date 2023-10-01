The full men’s 5k report and highlights at the first-ever World Athletics Road Running Championships – Riga 23 in Latvia on Sunday. Hagos Gebrhiwet clocked 12:59 to win his first senior global title, while nine national records and several personal bests were set.
Below you will find the complete list of achievements led by the championship record time by Gebrhiwet, while his Ethiopian teammate Yomif Kejelcha finished with the silver medal and Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir secured the bronze.
Highlights
- Championships Record (CR): Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH) – 12:59
- Season’s Best (SB): Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) – 13:16
- National Records (NR): Dawit Seare (ERI) – 13:21, Awet Nftalem Kibrab (NOR) – 13:28, Jonas Glans (SWE) – 13:32, Kanta Shimizu (JPN) – 13:37, Ivo Balabanov (BUL) – 13:41, Joel Ibler Lillesø (DEN) – 13:46, Santiago Catrofe (URU) – 13:49, Andrii Atamaniuk (UKR) – 14:08, Uģis Jocis (LAT) – 14:14
- Personal Bests (PB): Etienne Daginos (FRA) – 13:25, Morgan McDonald (AUS) – 13:26, Scott Beattie (GBR) – 13:32, Magnus Tuv Myhre (NOR) – 13:33, Egide Ntakarutimana (BDI) – 13:35, Célestin Ndikumana (BDI) – 13:36, Leonard Chemutai (UGA) – 13:36, Maxime Chaumeton (RSA) – 13:36, Stewart McSweyn (AUS) – 13:39, Kevin Kamenschak (AUT) – 13:49, Eric Speakman (NZL) – 13:49, Derebe Ayele (ISR) – 13:52, Tiidrek Nurme (EST) – 14:06, Abderezak Suleman (ERI) – 14:07, Thomas Fafard (CAN) – 14:08, Yamato Yoshii (JPN) – 14:11, Tim Verbaandert (NED) – 14:12, Nicholas Seoposengwe (RSA) – 14:19, Marcin Biskup (POL) – 14:40, Edgars Šumskis (LAT) – 15:01, Shaun Goh (SGP) – 15:33
USA Runners
- Olin Hacker: 14th Place – 13:36 (NR)
- Ahmed Muhumed: 22nd Place – 13:42
Full Results
- Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH) – 12:59 (CR)
- Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) – 13:02
- Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) – 13:16 (SB)
- Dawit Seare (ERI) – 13:21 (NR)
- Cornelius Kemboi (KEN) – 13:24
- Etienne Daginos (FRA) – 13:25 (PB)
- Morgan McDonald (AUS) – 13:26 (PB)
- Awet Nftalem Kibrab (NOR) – 13:28 (NR)
- Scott Beattie (GBR) – 13:32 (PB)
- Jonas Glans (SWE) – 13:32 (NR)
- Magnus Tuv Myhre (NOR) – 13:33 (PB)
- Benjamin Flanagan (CAN) – 13:34
- Egide Ntakarutimana (BDI) – 13:35 (PB)
- Olin Hacker (USA) – 13:36 (NR)
- Célestin Ndikumana (BDI) – 13:36 (PB)
- Leonard Chemutai (UGA) – 13:36 (PB)
- Maxime Chaumeton (RSA) – 13:36 (PB)
- Kanta Shimizu (JPN) – 13:37 (NR)
- Stewart McSweyn (AUS) – 13:39 (PB)
- Ouassim Oumaiz (ESP) – 13:39
- Ivo Balabanov (BUL) – 13:41 (NR)
- Ahmed Muhumed (USA) – 13:42
- Joel Ibler Lillesø (DEN) – 13:46 (NR)
- Morgan Le Guen (SUI) – 13:46
- Kevin Kamenschak (AUT) – 13:49 (PB)