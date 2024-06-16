When is the Grandma’s Marathon 2024? The full week schedule

DULUTH, Minn. — The following is the schedule for Grandma’s Marathon 2024 week from June 20-22, outlining all activities taking place over the three days in Duluth.

Organizers of the event, started by a local group of runners in 1977, announced recently that the 2024 edition has been sold out so we should expect another great turnout this week. The race capacity is 9,000, the event organizers said and it’s at 100-percent! This year’s activities will get underway on Thursday, 20 June, while the main event is slated for Saturday, 22 June.

Meanwhile, statistics show Grandma’s Marathon is now the 10th largest in the United States behind the New York City, Chicago, and Boston marathons. There were 6,690 finishers at the 2023 edition.

Elisha Barno and Lauren Hagans were crowned men’s and women’s respective champions at the 2023 Grandma’s Marathon. – Read more: Updated: 2023 Grandma’s Marathon results; Hagans, Barno victorious

Grandma’s Marathon 2024 Week Schedule

## Thursday, June 20

– Race Packet Pickup for Participants (4pm – 8pm at DECC Arena)

– Essentia Health Fitness Expo (4pm – 8pm at DECC Pioneer Hall, free admission)

– VIP Meet & Greet with Dakotah Lindwurm ($50 per person, 6pm – 8pm at Garden Event Center)

## Friday, June 21

– Morning Shakeout Run led by Olympian Dakotah Lindwurm (9am – 10am at DECC Entrance A, free)

– Race Packet Pickup for Participants (10am – 11pm at DECC Arena)

– Essentia Health Fitness Expo (10am – 8pm at DECC Pioneer Hall, free admission)

– Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner (11am – 9pm at DECC Arena, paid admission)

– YAF Festival & Whipper Snapper Races for Kids (11am – 3pm at Bayfront Festival Park, free admission, races at 2pm)

– William A. Irvin 5K (6pm start, registration sold out)

– Rock The Bayfront Festival (5pm – 9:45pm at Bayfront Festival Park, free admission, performers 6:30pm – 8:30pm)

## Saturday, June 22

– Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon (5:50am – 6am start times, registration sold out)

– Grandma’s Marathon (7:35am – 7:45am start times, registration sold out)

– Rock The Bayfront Festival (7am – 11:45pm at Bayfront Festival Park, free admission, performers throughout the day)

For more information please visit here