Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens season with 100m win ahead of Olympic trials

KINGSTON – Jamaican sprint great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce kicked off her final season on the track with a comfortable 100 meters victory at the JAAA Olympic French Foray III meet late Saturday night.

The 37-year-old, running from the outer lane and with her knee strapped in a black brace, clocked in at a relaxed 11.15 seconds to post the fastest overall time, following her triumph in the heats.

“11.15s. Thank you for staying up to watch my season opener,” the seven-time Olympic medallist posted on Facebook after her race under the lights at Kingston’s National Stadium.

Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic 100m champion, had not raced since last year’s World Championships in Budapest as she builds toward next month’s Jamaican Olympic trials, which begin on June 27.

The Elite Track Club sprinter is expected to bid farewell to the sport after the 2024 Paris Games, where she will attempt to add to her incredible Olympic medal haul. Fraser-Pryce, a seven-time Olympic medalist is not a stranger to opening her season late as she didn’t run her first race last year until the Jamaica championships in July.

Meanwhile, Jodean Williams of SprinTech Track Club finished second to Fraser-Pryce on Saturday in 11.20 seconds.

In the men’s 100m, Bouwahjgie Nkrumie of Racers Track Club took the win in 10.21, with Sandrey Davison of Dynamic Speed second in 10.25 and World Indoor 60m bronze medallist Ackeem Blake fourth in 10.30.

