Main News

Former World Champion Salwa Eid Naser Wins 400m in The Bahamas

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain ran a season-best time of 50.96 to win the women's 400m at the 2024 New Life Invitational in the Bahamas on Sunday.

Gary Smith || Content Manager and Lead Reporter

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain after she wins 400m at the Doha World Championships in 2019
Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain after she wins 400m at the Doha World Championships in 2019

Former world champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain continued her preparations for the Paris Olympic Games with victory in the women’s 400 meters at the 2024 New Life Invitational held at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex in the Bahamas on Sunday (June 16).

Naser, the 2019 world champion in Doha and 2017 silver medalist in London, clocked in at a season-best time of 50.96 seconds to win on Sunday after surging away from the field in the latter part of the race.

The 26-year-old was contesting her third 400m this season, having run 50.98, 51.79, and 51.70 in previous outings in April and May. – Read more: Salwa Eid Naser runs 49.78 at Meeting Iberoamericano in Spain

Assisting Regional Athletes

The organizers revealed that this meeting was staged to assist several of the region’s athletes to earn qualifying standards for the Paris Olympics, and several overseas athletes took the opportunity to get another competition under their belt before heading off to their respective national championships later this month.

Finishing second to Naser on Sunday was Jamaica’s Leah Anderson, who ran 52.05 seconds, while Paola Moran Errejon of Mexico finished third in 52.11. Jamaica’s Charokee Young was next in fourth with 52.30, while her compatriot, Candice McLeod, was sixth in 54.59.

The 2024 New Life Invitational is hosted by the North America, Central America, and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), along with the Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations (BAAA) and the city of Nassau.

Gary Smith || Content Manager and Lead Reporter

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 20 years of running experience, as well as 12 years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, European Athletics, Cayman Net News, AFP, and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com. Smith holds a degree in Communication and Journalism. Twitter | LinkedIn | News Break Writer

Related Stories

Grant Fisher in the 5000 at the 2022 USATF Championships

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Men’s 10000m Start List and Favorites

Sha'Carri Richardson runs 10.83 at 2024 Prefontaine Classic

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Women’s 100m Start List: McKenzie Long vs Abby Steiner vs Aleia Hobbs

Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships 2022

Elaine Thompson-Herah’s 200m Reign Ends: Focus Shifts to 100m in Paris

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.