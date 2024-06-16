Former World Champion Salwa Eid Naser Wins 400m in The Bahamas

Former world champion Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain continued her preparations for the Paris Olympic Games with victory in the women’s 400 meters at the 2024 New Life Invitational held at the Grand Bahamas Sports Complex in the Bahamas on Sunday (June 16).

Naser, the 2019 world champion in Doha and 2017 silver medalist in London, clocked in at a season-best time of 50.96 seconds to win on Sunday after surging away from the field in the latter part of the race.

The 26-year-old was contesting her third 400m this season, having run 50.98, 51.79, and 51.70 in previous outings in April and May. – Read more: Salwa Eid Naser runs 49.78 at Meeting Iberoamericano in Spain

Assisting Regional Athletes

The organizers revealed that this meeting was staged to assist several of the region’s athletes to earn qualifying standards for the Paris Olympics, and several overseas athletes took the opportunity to get another competition under their belt before heading off to their respective national championships later this month.

Finishing second to Naser on Sunday was Jamaica’s Leah Anderson, who ran 52.05 seconds, while Paola Moran Errejon of Mexico finished third in 52.11. Jamaica’s Charokee Young was next in fourth with 52.30, while her compatriot, Candice McLeod, was sixth in 54.59.

The 2024 New Life Invitational is hosted by the North America, Central America, and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), along with the Bahamas Association of Athletics Associations (BAAA) and the city of Nassau.