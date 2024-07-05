The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results from the top finishers in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, 4 July. Kenyans Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa and Sabastian Kimaru Sawe emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s 10 Kilometers races, respectively.

Ndiwa clocked 31:12 to secure victory on the women’s side, beating a trail of compatriots, including Irine Chepet Cheptai, who ran 31:13 for second place and Grace Loibach Nawowuna, who followed next in a time of 31:20. The top five finishers were completed by Emmaculate Anyango Achol (Kenya) with a time of 31:40 in fourth and Cynthia Jerotich (Kenya) with a time of 31:44.

On the men’s side, Sawe crossed the line first in 28:03, defeating countrymen Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (28:05) and Robert Kiprop Koech (28:18).

Meanwhile, the high school elite race winner for the women was Georgy Helmers, who stopped the clock at 37:09. She was followed home by Zahara Bernal (37:21) and Mary Nesmith (38:22).

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results

Women’s 10 Kilometers Road

Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa, Kenya, 31:12.00 Irine Chepet Cheptai, Kenya, 31:13.00 Grace Loibach Nawowuna, Kenya, 31:20.00 Emmaculate Anyango Achol, Kenya, 31:40.00 Cynthia Jerotich, Kenya, 31:44.00 Cintia Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:02.00 Vibian Chepkurui, Kenya, 32:07.00 Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:26.00 Jesca Chelangat, Kenya, 32:36.00 Susanna Sullivan, USA, 32:40.00

High School Events – F: Women’s 10 Kilometers Road

Georgy Helmers, USA, 37:09.00 Zahara Bernal, USA, 37:21.00 Mary Nesmith, USA, 38:22.00 Maddie Jones, USA, 38:30.00

Men’s 10 Kilometers Road