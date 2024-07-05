Main News

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results from the top finishers

The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results from the top finishers on 4 July, as Kenyans Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa and Sabastian Kimaru Sawe emerged victorious in the women's and men's 10 Kilometers races.

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 Results
The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results from the top finishers in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, 4 July. Kenyans Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa and Sabastian Kimaru Sawe emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s 10 Kilometers races, respectively.

Ndiwa clocked 31:12 to secure victory on the women’s side, beating a trail of compatriots, including Irine Chepet Cheptai, who ran 31:13 for second place and Grace Loibach Nawowuna, who followed next in a time of 31:20. The top five finishers were completed by Emmaculate Anyango Achol (Kenya) with a time of 31:40 in fourth and Cynthia Jerotich (Kenya) with a time of 31:44.

On the men’s side, Sawe crossed the line first in 28:03, defeating countrymen Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (28:05) and Robert Kiprop Koech (28:18).

Meanwhile, the high school elite race winner for the women was Georgy Helmers, who stopped the clock at 37:09. She was followed home by Zahara Bernal (37:21) and Mary Nesmith (38:22).

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results

Women’s 10 Kilometers Road
  1. Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa, Kenya, 31:12.00
  2. Irine Chepet Cheptai, Kenya, 31:13.00
  3. Grace Loibach Nawowuna, Kenya, 31:20.00
  4. Emmaculate Anyango Achol, Kenya, 31:40.00
  5. Cynthia Jerotich, Kenya, 31:44.00
  6. Cintia Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:02.00
  7. Vibian Chepkurui, Kenya, 32:07.00
  8. Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:26.00
  9. Jesca Chelangat, Kenya, 32:36.00
  10. Susanna Sullivan, USA, 32:40.00
High School Events – F: Women’s 10 Kilometers Road
  1. Georgy Helmers, USA, 37:09.00
  2. Zahara Bernal, USA, 37:21.00
  3. Mary Nesmith, USA, 38:22.00
  4. Maddie Jones, USA, 38:30.00
Men’s 10 Kilometers Road
  1. Sabastian Kimaru Sawe, Kenya, 28:03.00
  2. Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, Kenya, 28:05.00
  3. Robert Kiprop Koech, Kenya, 28:18.00
  4. Hillary Kipkoech, Kenya, 28:20.00
  5. Boniface Kibiwott, Kenya, 28:32.00
  6. Mathew Kipkorir Kimeli, Kenya, 28:37.00
  7. Jake Robertson, New Zealand, 28:37.00
  8. Yemane Haileselassie, Eritrea, 28:59.00
  9. Reuben Mosin Mosip, Kenya, 29:19.00
  10. Joseph Trojan, USA, 29:23.00

