The AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results from the top finishers in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, 4 July. Kenyans Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa and Sabastian Kimaru Sawe emerged victorious in the women’s and men’s 10 Kilometers races, respectively.
Ndiwa clocked 31:12 to secure victory on the women’s side, beating a trail of compatriots, including Irine Chepet Cheptai, who ran 31:13 for second place and Grace Loibach Nawowuna, who followed next in a time of 31:20. The top five finishers were completed by Emmaculate Anyango Achol (Kenya) with a time of 31:40 in fourth and Cynthia Jerotich (Kenya) with a time of 31:44.
On the men’s side, Sawe crossed the line first in 28:03, defeating countrymen Daniel Simiu Ebenyo (28:05) and Robert Kiprop Koech (28:18).
Meanwhile, the high school elite race winner for the women was Georgy Helmers, who stopped the clock at 37:09. She was followed home by Zahara Bernal (37:21) and Mary Nesmith (38:22).
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024 results
Stacey Chepkemboi Ndiwa, Kenya, 31:12.00
Irine Chepet Cheptai, Kenya, 31:13.00
Grace Loibach Nawowuna, Kenya, 31:20.00
Emmaculate Anyango Achol, Kenya, 31:40.00
Cynthia Jerotich, Kenya, 31:44.00
Cintia Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:02.00
Vibian Chepkurui, Kenya, 32:07.00
Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:26.00
Jesca Chelangat, Kenya, 32:36.00
Susanna Sullivan, USA, 32:40.00
Georgy Helmers, USA, 37:09.00
Zahara Bernal, USA, 37:21.00
Mary Nesmith, USA, 38:22.00
Maddie Jones, USA, 38:30.00
Sabastian Kimaru Sawe, Kenya, 28:03.00
Daniel Simiu Ebenyo, Kenya, 28:05.00
Robert Kiprop Koech, Kenya, 28:18.00
Hillary Kipkoech, Kenya, 28:20.00
Boniface Kibiwott, Kenya, 28:32.00
Mathew Kipkorir Kimeli, Kenya, 28:37.00
Jake Robertson, New Zealand, 28:37.00
Yemane Haileselassie, Eritrea, 28:59.00
Reuben Mosin Mosip, Kenya, 29:19.00
Joseph Trojan, USA, 29:23.00