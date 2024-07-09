Continental Tour

Jamaican Kishane Thompson Dominates 100m at Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2024

Jamaican sprinter and world leader Kishane Thompson dominated his rivals to easily win the men's 100m at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2024 World Athletics Tour Gold meeting on Tuesday.

Kishane Thompson wins the 100m at Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2024

Kishane Thompson, the current world leader in the 100 meters, reinforced his dominance with a convincing victory at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial 2024 –World Athletics Tour Gold meeting — in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on Tuesday, July 9.

Thompson, who had previously clocked 9.77 seconds at the Jamaican Olympic Trials to set the fastest time in the world this season, cruised to another comfortable win with a time of 9.91 seconds (-0.6m/s) on Tuesday.

Read more: Kishane Thompson Blazes to WL 9.77 secs 100m win at 2024 Jamaica Olympic Trials

The 23-year-old Jamaican, competing in his first race outside of Jamaica this season and his first since the trials in Kingston last month, demonstrated his superior form this season by finishing well ahead of a strong field.

World silver medallist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana took second place with a time of 9.99 seconds, while multiple global championships finalist Akani Simbine of South Africa secured third with a time of 10.01 seconds.

Thompson’s performance was marked by his ease and confidence, as he glanced around several times before crossing the finish line. This win will undoubtedly boost his confidence as he continues to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics later this summer.

In the women’s 100m, meanwhile, USA’s  Tamari Davis, seeking redemption after her fourth-place finish at the U.S. Olympic Trials, secured a victory with a time of 11.00 seconds. Following her home was Jamaica’s Tia Clayton, who finished second with a clocking of 11.06 seconds with her training partner and fellow Jamaican Krystal Sloley taking third with 11.16 secs.

