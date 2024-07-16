Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Pulls Out Of Luzern With Discomfort

Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew just before her 100m race at the 2024 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern – World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday (16).

The Jamaican sprinter was slated to make her European season debut, after navigating successfully through the Jamaica Olympic Trials last month.

However, reports said the 37-year-old felt some discomfort during her pre-race warm up session and she and her management staff decided that it would be too dangerous to take a chance so early to the Olympic Games in Paris, which starts later this summer.

Fraser-Pryce was scheduled to run in heat two of the women’s 100m today in Luzern, where she would have come up against her training partner and Jamaican compatriot Kemba Nelson, as well as European sprint stars –Mujinga Kambundji, the 2022 World Indoor 60m champion and Germany’s 2022 European champion Gina Lückenkemper.