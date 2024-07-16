Continental Tour

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Pulls Out Of Luzern With Discomfort

Olympic champion and Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the 100m race at the 2024 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern - World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday (16).

Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce Lausanne Diamond League
Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 100m at Lausanne Diamond League

The Jamaican sprinter was slated to make her European season debut, after navigating successfully through the Jamaica Olympic Trials last month.

Read more: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce travels to run 100m at Luzern meeting

However, reports said the 37-year-old felt some discomfort during her pre-race warm up session and she and her management staff decided that it would be too dangerous to take a chance so early to the Olympic Games in Paris, which starts later this summer.

Fraser-Pryce was scheduled to run in heat two of the women’s 100m today in Luzern, where she would have come up against her training partner and Jamaican compatriot Kemba Nelson, as well as European sprint stars –Mujinga Kambundji, the 2022 World Indoor 60m champion and Germany’s 2022 European champion Gina Lückenkemper.

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 20 years of running experience, as well as 12 years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, European Athletics, Cayman Net News, AFP, and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com. Smith holds a degree in Communication and Journalism. Twitter | LinkedIn | News Break Writer
