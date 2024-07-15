Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce travels to run 100m at Luzern meeting

Two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will make her European season debut this week at the 2024 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern – World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver meeting in Switzerland on Tuesday (16).

Fraser-Pryce, who finished third at the Jamaica Olympic Trials last month, is set for her fifth Olympic appearance at Paris 2024 next month. The Jamaican sprinter aims to continue her preparations in Luzern.

The 37-year-old, who has a season’s best of 10.91 seconds set in the semi-finals at the Championships, will compete amidst a strong field. Her time eased concerns from supporters who were anxious about her earlier absence from competitions.

At the 2024 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern, Fraser-Pryce will face home favorite Mujinga Kambundji, the 2022 World Indoor 60m champion, who is regaining her form.

Other Jamaicans in the race include Tina Clayton, Kemba Nelson, Briana Williams, and Shashalee Forbes. The lineup also features USA’s Celera Barnes, Germany’s 2022 European champion Gina Lückenkemper, her compatriot Rebekka Haase, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs.

Kambundji will also compete in the 200m, joined by USA’s Talitha Diggs and Jamaica’s Lanae Thomas.

The meeting will host several Paris 2024 Olympic-bound athletes from across the globe as they continue preparations for the Games.