BREAKING: Olympic champion Omar McLeod finishes last at Jamaica Olympic trials

Defending Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod will not be in Tokyo Olympic Games after he finished last at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials.

Published

Omar_McLeod_Jamaica_Olympic_Champion
Jamaica Omar McLeod gets ready to start the men's 110m hurdles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod will not defend his title at the Tokyo Games later this summer after he finished last at the 2021 Jamaica Olympic trials on Sunday morning (27).

McLeod who entered the weekend as the fastest hurdler this season and qualified with the fastest time of 13.04 seconds from the semi-finals on Saturday night, but fell into early technical trouble in the race after hitting a hurdle and failed to make the top three.

The Rio 2016 Games champion hit the first two hurdles in the event and fell behind. He never recovered and had to watch from behind as the field raced away to the finish line. McLeod posted 16.22 seconds, jogging across the line.

Commonwealth Games champion Ronald Levy went on to take the race in 13.10s to beat collegiate star Damion Thomas who makes his first Olympic team with a second place finish at a time of 13.11.

Hansle Parchment ran 13.16s for third place.

Meanwhile, Megan Tapper upset the field to win the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.68s, while world bronze medalist Danielle Williams ran 12.75s for fourth and does not make the Jamaica team in the sprint hurdles to the Tokyo Olympics.

