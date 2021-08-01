Connect with us

Breaking: Shericka Jackson fails to qualify for 200m semis
How to watch Tokyo 2020 track and field Day 4

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count: Latest track and field medal count from the Olympics

McLaughlin, Bol, Muhammad target 400m hurdles final spot - Watch it live

Thompson-Herah starts 200m title defense after 100m record-breaking display

The biggest news from the heats of the women’s 200m was that Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, the 100m bronze medalist failed to qualify for the semifinals.

TOKYO, Japan — Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson failed to qualify for the 200m after the Jamaican finished fourth in her heat in a pedestrian 23.26 seconds on Monday.

Jackson, one of the favorites to win a medal in the 200m after a promising year in the event which saw her producing a lifetime best of 21.82 seconds, looked well set to advance from her heat, but carelessly slowed down much too quickly and was relegated into fourth in the race.

The time she produced was much too slow to progress.

However, the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (22.22), Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.86), Christine Mboma (22.11), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (22.40), and Gabby Thomas (22.20) are all safely through.

