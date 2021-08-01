Breaking: Shericka Jackson fails to qualify for 200m semis

TOKYO, Japan — Olympic 100m bronze medalist Shericka Jackson failed to qualify for the 200m after the Jamaican finished fourth in her heat in a pedestrian 23.26 seconds on Monday.

Jackson, one of the favorites to win a medal in the 200m after a promising year in the event which saw her producing a lifetime best of 21.82 seconds, looked well set to advance from her heat, but carelessly slowed down much too quickly and was relegated into fourth in the race.

The time she produced was much too slow to progress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (22.22), Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.86), Christine Mboma (22.11), Shaunae Miller-Uibo (22.40), and Gabby Thomas (22.20) are all safely through.