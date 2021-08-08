Connect with us

Faith Kipyegon now leads Sifan Hassan in head-to-head 1500m clashes
Bahrain runner Sadik Mikhou suspended for blood transfusion

Watch Morhad Amdouni deliberately knocks over water bottles during marathon

2021 Prefontaine Classic schedule and event times

Neeraj Chopra an instant national icon for India after javelin Olympic gold

Tokyo Olympic men's 1500m results; Ingebrigtsen finally beats Cheruiyot
Faith-Kipyegon-and-Sifan-Hassan-in-Tokyo-2020
Faith Kipyegon of Kenya (L) and Dutch star Sifan Hassan women's 1500m in Tokyo 2020

Sifan Hassan trails Faith Kipyegon 8-6 in head-to-head clashes in the women’s 1500m after the Kenyan retained her Olympic Games title in Tokyo.

What is the head-to-head record between Sifan Hassan and Faith Kipyegon over 1500m after the latest clash in Japan?

After beating Sifan Hassan to the women’s 1500m Olympic Games title in Tokyo, Faith Kipyegon now leads her Dutch track rival 8-6 in their head-to-head matchup over the discipline.

Hassan entered the Olympics aiming to square her battles at seven wins apiece over Kipyegon in the 1500m, but the world champion was no match for her Kenyan contender who retained her Olympic title in glorious fashion.

The Dutch legend led early in the race, but Kipyegon kept in close contact. The pair matched strides for almost 1300m before Kipyegon made her move with close to 200m left in the race.

READ MORE: Women’s 10,000m results: Sifan Hassan holds off Gidey, Gezahegne in Tokyo

The 27-year-old who won the gold medal at Rio 2016 paced away from a tired-looking Hassan on the final bend and then powered home to an Olympic record of 3:53.11, breaking the previous Games record by 0.85 seconds.

Hassan who was denied her dream of winning an unprecedented Olympic treble ended up third in 3:55.86 with Britain’s Laura Muir getting the silver in a national record of 3:54.50.

With that victory, Kipyegon managed to secure back-to-back wins over the Dutchwoman after also topping the Doha 2019 world champion at the Monaco Diamond League meeting in July.

Prior to that meeting in France, the two distant queens were locked at six wins apiece in their head-to-head encounters after Hassan defeated Kipyegon in their first clash of the season at the 41st edition of the Golden Gala Diamond League meeting in Rome, Italy, on June 10.

Below is their most updated record – provided by popular stats website tilastopaja

Faith Kipyegon vs Sifan Hassan 1500m head to head record

 Athletes:Faith Kipyegon KEN Sifan Hassan NED 
Records:Wins:86
 Meetings:
Pre Eugene OR31.05.2014 3:58.01 (3)3:59.38 (5)
Areva Saint-Denis05.07.2014 3:59.21 (4)3:57.00 (1)
Athletissima Lausanne09.07.2015 4:03.38 (2)4:02.36 (1)
WC Beijing25.08.2015 4:08.96 (2)4:09.34 (3)
OG Rio de Janeiro16.08.2016 4:08.92 (1)4:11.23 (5)
Meet Paris Saint-Denis27.08.2016 3:56.72 (2)3:57.13 (3)
WK Zürich01.09.2016 4:01.86 (7)3:58.43 (3)
Meet Paris Paris01.07.2017 3:57.51 (2)3:57.10 (1)
WC London07.08.2017 4:02.59 (1)4:03.34 (5)
VD Bruxelles01.09.2017 3:57.04 (1)3:57.22 (2)
WC Doha05.10.2019 3:54.22 (2)3:51.95 (1)
GGala Firenze10.06.2021 3:53.91 (2)3:53.63 (1)
Herc Monaco09.07.2021 3:51.07 (1)3:53.60 (2)
OG Tokyo06.08.2021 3:53.11 (1)3:55.86 (3)
Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

