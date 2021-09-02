Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch live Brussels Diamond League meeting streaming
Advertisement

Main News

How to follow Oklahoma State Cowboy Preview Cross Country meet live

Main News

Jackson, Richardson, Asher-Smith and Mboma to clash in Brussels

Main News

Gatlin says Sha’Carri Richardson has run 10.50 in practice

Main News

UPDATED: Full Paris Diamond League meeting results

Main News

Thompson-Herah runs 10.72sec meeting record to win in Paris
Armand Duplantis of Sweden during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League
Armand Duplantis of Sweden during the pole vault at the 2021 Stockholm Diamond League

Main News

How to watch live Brussels Diamond League meeting streaming

You can watch the Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday, September 3, live on PeacockTV, Youtube and Facebook. Don’t miss the action live!

Published

Watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday, September 3, as the 2021 series head for the penultimate meeting of the season and the final competition before the finals in Zurich.

Several of the world’s best athletes will be in action in Switzerland and you can watch and follow the online coverage on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page – with the meeting Program and entry lists | and live results and updates also available.

For the fans looking to view the meeting in the United States, you can watch it live on NBC Sports, with the BBC providing the coverage in the UK. For those in the USA, you can watch live streaming on PeacockTV and this coverage will be at 1:20 pm ET. The main program will get going at 2:00 pm ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The discus competitions took place in the woods of La Cambre on Wednesday (1), while the main Memorial Van Damme program will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium on Friday (3).

Among the featured athletes down to complete are Olympic gold medalists Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, Sifan Hassan, Mariya Lasitskene, Nafi Thiam, and Shericka Jackson, along with the likes of Sha’carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, Kirani James, and Keely Hodgkinson.

How and Where to watch Live

Friday’s action will be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where Friday’s meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

The Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook live streaming will be available in the following countries:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.

In this article:,
Written By

Chris is a retired coach with many years of experience following track and field. Enjoys traveling with his wife, two children and grand kids.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

jamaicas-stephenie-ann-mcpherson-and-shericka-jackson jamaicas-stephenie-ann-mcpherson-and-shericka-jackson

Main News

Jackson, Richardson, Asher-Smith and Mboma to clash in Brussels

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, Dina Asher-Smith and Christine Mboma will clash in the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting.

2 days ago
2021-Wanda-Diamond-League-Calendar 2021-Wanda-Diamond-League-Calendar

Main News

UPDATED: Full Paris Diamond League meeting results

Complete results from the Paris Diamond League meeting which took place on Saturday, August 28. Elaine Thompson-Herah returned to winning ways.

5 days ago
elaine-thompson-herah-shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-pre-classic elaine-thompson-herah-shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-pre-classic

Main News

Fatigue Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Diamond League meet

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says she is very tired and has pulled out of the clash with Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League meeting.

6 days ago
shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-elaine-thompson-herah-shericka-jam-jackson shelly-ann-fraser-pryce-elaine-thompson-herah-shericka-jam-jackson

Main News

How to watch the Paris Diamond League live stream

Watch the Paris Diamond League meeting live on PeacockTV and the Diamond League YouTube page on August 28. Streaming starts at 9:10 am ET.

6 days ago