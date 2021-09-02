How to watch live Brussels Diamond League meeting streaming

Watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday, September 3, as the 2021 series head for the penultimate meeting of the season and the final competition before the finals in Zurich.

Several of the world’s best athletes will be in action in Switzerland and you can watch and follow the online coverage on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page – with the meeting Program and entry lists | and live results and updates also available.

For the fans looking to view the meeting in the United States, you can watch it live on NBC Sports, with the BBC providing the coverage in the UK. For those in the USA, you can watch live streaming on PeacockTV and this coverage will be at 1:20 pm ET. The main program will get going at 2:00 pm ET.

The discus competitions took place in the woods of La Cambre on Wednesday (1), while the main Memorial Van Damme program will take place at the King Baudouin Stadium on Friday (3).

Among the featured athletes down to complete are Olympic gold medalists Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, Sifan Hassan, Mariya Lasitskene, Nafi Thiam, and Shericka Jackson, along with the likes of Sha’carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, Kirani James, and Keely Hodgkinson.

How and Where to watch Live

Friday’s action will be streamed live in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.

The livestream will not be available in all territories.

To find out where Friday’s meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.

The Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook live streaming will be available in the following countries:

Bhutan, Bolivia, Chile, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Venezuela.