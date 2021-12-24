Jamaican young sprinter Oblique Seville leaves Glen Mills for Lance Brauman?

The future of talented Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville continues to be a mystery, following news that the Olympian has discontinued his relationship with world-renowned sprint coach Glen Mills.

Seville, who represented Jamaica at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, earlier this year under the guidance of Mills at the Racers Track Club, has been rumored to have left the Kingston-based camp to join up with another strong sprint-dynamic group in Florida, USA.

Since leaving the high school competition a year early to concentrate on a professional career, Seville has been closely monitored by Mills, who guided the likes of world record holder and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake to the top of the men’s sprinting chart.

Seville to join some of the world’s best sprinters in Florida?

However, it is understood that the 20-year-old, a man who is taunted as the future of Jamaica male sprinting, has cut ties with the veteran coach and will be working with another sprint guru Lance Brauman at the Pure Athletics club in Clermont, Florida.

The high-performing training group also includes the likes of Bahamian two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, as well as American 200m world champion Noah Lyles.

Circulation in the local community in Jamaica claimed that Seville had been looking for a new training group to work with and a number of his social media posts on Instagram have perhaps given his biggest indication about where the young sprinter is now practicing.

He wrote a few weeks ago: “If something stands between you and your success, move it.”

During his early work time with Mills at Racers, Seville was carefully nurtured and eased into the intense training sessions because of his injury problems in high school.

He was able to slowly improve and enjoyed his best season thus far, lowering his 100 meters personal best to 10.04 seconds (x2), while running 10.09 secs in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Games.

The former Calabar High School standout also ran the anchor leg on the Jamaican 4x100m relay team that finished fifth in the final in Japan.

