Blog-live-updates_-World-Athletics-Indoor-Championships-Belgrade-22

Follow all the live updates and reports from the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 on Saturday’s second day in Serbia. The first day of the competition was filled with action-packed coverage and you can expect similar things on Day Two. Read more: Day Two: How to watch live; World Indoor Championships 2022 order of events

Among the featured events slated for the second day is the men’s 60m dash, which includes the Olympic 100m champion, Marcell Jacobs of Italy, and American world indoor and outdoor champion Christian Coleman of the USA who is also the world record holder in the 60m.

The field events are also expected to provide some thrilling highlights USA’s Olympic shot put champion and world record-holder Ryan Crouser leading the list of athletes down to compete in this category against Tom Walsh of New Zealand.

All eyes will also be on Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who came to the championships fully focused, despite the current situation back in her country. The 2021 European indoor gold medalist and Olympic bronze medal winner, is one of the six athletes selected by her country to represent the nation at Belgrade22.

The women’s 400m final is also on the list of events taking place on Saturday, with two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and world leader Femke Bol of The Netherlands, among the leading contenders to win the gold medal.