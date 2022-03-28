When is the Drake Relays 2022 and how to watch it? Schedule and how to get tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake Relays 2022 will be held from Wednesday, 27 April through Saturday, April 30 at Drake Stadium has announced the schedule of events and you can watch live streaming on Live on USATF.tv.

What are the Drake Relays records?

The meeting, which is presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom, will welcome athletes and spectators from around the world during the 112th edition of America’s Athletic Classic, the organisers revealed.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 staging and an altered schedule in 2021, the Drake Relays 2022 will return to the traditional format, welcoming participants from university, college, high school, and elite ranks who will compete over four days.

The busy week of action will see track and field competition getting underway on Wednesday, April 27 with the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon, which will mark the first time in three years that either of these events will be contested.

The multi-events conclude on Thursday, April 28, and this will be followed by the Distance Carnival later in the evening. Friday, April 29, will again be divided into two sessions, which will feature the nation’s top collegiate athletes sharing the same track with some of Iowa’s finest high school athletes.

“Like thousands of track and field fans, we’re anxious to see this schedule come to life on the Blue Oval. This will undoubtedly be a week for the record books,” Franklin “Pitch” Johnson Director of the Drake Relays Blake Boldon said in a release.

“We are all eager to see area elementary and middle school athletes compete alongside NCAA elite programs and dozens of Olympians.”

Relays fans should note:

The Xtream Sprint Series, powered by Mediacom returns featuring Olympians in the Invitational Women’s 100m Hurdles and 400m Hurdles, Invitational Men’s 110m Hurdles and 400m Hurdles and collegiate stars in the Men’s and Women’s 100m Dash.

Elementary Shuttle, Middle School Distance Medley and Masters 800m will return this year, after not taking place in 2021.

New in 2022, Rex Harvey Memorial Masters Shot Put will follow the men’s invitational shot put, which features the World Record Holder, Ryan Crouser.

Drake Relays 2022 Schedule and where to buy session tickets

For an early look at the meet schedule and for the 2022 Drake Relays presented by Xtream powered by Mediacom, click here (PDF).

For high school meet information, click here (PDF). | For university and college meet information, click here (PDF).

All-session tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.draketix.com/drakerelays.

All-session reserved tickets are $100 and all-session general admission tickets are $75. Single-session tickets go on sale to the public on April 1.

Meanwhile, current Drake University students will be allowed to attend all Drake Relays sessions and sit in General Admission seating (sections J, K and L) by scanning their Student ID at the gate.